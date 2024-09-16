No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd Would-Be Trump Assassin

As usual, once authorities released the name of the second would-be Trump assassin most of Ryan Routh's social media was deleted. Luckily, this Twitter/X account was quick enough to archive Routh's socials and released them in a thread.
Yeah.
Too bad I already archived Routh’s socials.— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024
And here we go:
https://t.co/5r42E7rqTy pic.twitter.com/gqZVWCB54v— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024
Going through this thread, this guy was all over the place.
Media loved him.
September 15, 2024
What is Camp Box Honolulu?
Hrm.
September 15, 2024
This is all really weird, right?
September 15, 2024
It gets weirder.
September 15, 2024
What the ...
September 15, 2024
Gosh, golly and gee, there seems to be a lot of Ukraine stuff here.
September 15, 2024
Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.
Romanian Newsweek pic.twitter.com/jE0F71d0zy— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024
We didn't even know there WAS a Romanian Newsweek.
September 15, 2024
Hrm.
September 15, 2024
Super citizen? 33 years ago?
September 15, 2024
Did we mention this is bizarre?
Recommended
Starting to understand why they wiped it ...
Part 2 of the clip above this. pic.twitter.com/TvqxI0038e— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024
https://t.co/ZCLQhZ7w6G pic.twitter.com/1wa4zWcFZd— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024
Has a patent.
September 16, 2024
Again, so connected to Ukraine.
September 16, 2024
K.
https://t.co/iUpQcmwRV5 pic.twitter.com/WRcCJhCh7M— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 16, 2024
We got nothin'.
https://t.co/0Y2F0IvDtB pic.twitter.com/oMsoWX71i9— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 16, 2024
Holy curse word. Heh.
lmaohttps://t.co/PR39Zxy7lV pic.twitter.com/XO0ikP7R6Z— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 16, 2024
Wow.
September 16, 2024
Note, this group has already come out and said he has nothing to do with them.
Three minutes in, if you're impatient.— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 16, 2024
Video: Elite US-trained Afghan soldiers want to fight for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jNfjrwmFzw
Soooo manu questions here ...
Looks like they got his Facebook page before they wiped it:
I got his whole page pic.twitter.com/bvFs9et7Hn— Jake Jackson (@realjakejacks) September 15, 2024
Wow.
Oh, and in addition to ALL of this crazy, turns out Routh was part of propaganda video ... just like Thomas Crooks.
This is insane. Both would be assassins were in propaganda videos years before attempted assassination. What are the odds? https://t.co/FySiImxdlg— Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 16, 2024
Can't make this up.
======================================================================
Related:
Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rhetoric (Watch)
Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Trump Rhetoric
'Hates Trump': Gunman’s Son Releases Statement Completely DEBUNKING Left's Attempt to Make Him a Trumper
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats
Network That's Compared Trump to Hitler Blames HIM for Getting Shot at Again, Blames HIS Rhetoric (Watch)
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member