No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd Would-Be Trump Assassin

As usual, once authorities released the name of the second would-be Trump assassin most of Ryan Routh's social media was deleted. Luckily, this Twitter/X account was quick enough to archive Routh's socials and released them in a thread.

Advertisement

Yeah.

Too bad I already archived Routh’s socials. — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024

And here we go:

Going through this thread, this guy was all over the place.

Media loved him.

What is Camp Box Honolulu?

Hrm.

This is all really weird, right?

It gets weirder.

What the ...

Gosh, golly and gee, there seems to be a lot of Ukraine stuff here.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

We didn't even know there WAS a Romanian Newsweek.

Hrm.

Super citizen? 33 years ago?

Did we mention this is bizarre?

Starting to understand why they wiped it ...

Part 2 of the clip above this. pic.twitter.com/TvqxI0038e — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 15, 2024

Has a patent.

Again, so connected to Ukraine.

K.

We got nothin'.

Holy curse word. Heh.

Wow.

Note, this group has already come out and said he has nothing to do with them.

Three minutes in, if you're impatient.



Video: Elite US-trained Afghan soldiers want to fight for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jNfjrwmFzw — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) September 16, 2024

Soooo manu questions here ...

Looks like they got his Facebook page before they wiped it:

I got his whole page pic.twitter.com/bvFs9et7Hn — Jake Jackson (@realjakejacks) September 15, 2024

Wow.

Oh, and in addition to ALL of this crazy, turns out Routh was part of propaganda video ... just like Thomas Crooks.

Advertisement

This is insane. Both would be assassins were in propaganda videos years before attempted assassination. What are the odds? https://t.co/FySiImxdlg — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) September 16, 2024

Can't make this up.

======================================================================