'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News...
TIME Magazine Clowns Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideolog...
Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rh...
Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Tru...
Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife
The Only Way to Put an End to the Democratic Party's Dangerous Rhetoric...
Lester Holt Suggests the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump Was His Own Fault
Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten...
This One Unbelievable Election Factoid Says it All About This Crazy Election
In the Wake of Second Attempted Trump Shooting, a Video Emerges of Kamala...
It's Not Just Springfield: ALARMING List of Problems Caused by Illegal Immigrant Invasion...
Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...

No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd Would-Be Trump Assassin

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on September 16, 2024
Meme

As usual, once authorities released the name of the second would-be Trump assassin most of Ryan Routh's social media was deleted. Luckily, this Twitter/X account was quick enough to archive Routh's socials and released them in a thread.

Advertisement

Yeah.

And here we go:

Going through this thread, this guy was all over the place.

Media loved him.

What is Camp Box Honolulu?

Hrm.

This is all really weird, right?

It gets weirder.

What the ...

Gosh, golly and gee, there seems to be a lot of Ukraine stuff here.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

We didn't even know there WAS a Romanian Newsweek.

Hrm.

Super citizen? 33 years ago?

Did we mention this is bizarre?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Starting to understand why they wiped it ...

Has a patent.

Again, so connected to Ukraine.

K.

We got nothin'.

Holy curse word. Heh.

Wow.

Note, this group has already come out and said he has nothing to do with them.

Soooo manu questions here ... 

Looks like they got his Facebook page before they wiped it:

Wow.

Oh, and in addition to ALL of this crazy, turns out Routh was part of propaganda video ... just like Thomas Crooks.

Advertisement

Can't make this up.

======================================================================

Related:

Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rhetoric (Watch)

Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Trump Rhetoric

'Hates Trump': Gunman’s Son Releases Statement Completely DEBUNKING Left's Attempt to Make Him a Trumper

Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST Violent, Anti-Trump Rhetoric from Democrats

Network That's Compared Trump to Hitler Blames HIM for Getting Shot at Again, Blames HIS Rhetoric (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: ASSASSINATION GUNMAN TRUMP RYAN ROUTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
TIME Magazine Clowns Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideology, Get NUKED
Sam J.
'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News Framed It
Doug P.
Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rhetoric (Watch)
Sam J.
Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Trump Rhetoric
Sam J.
Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump Supporter
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement