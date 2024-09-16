TIME Magazine Clowns Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideology, Get NUKED

'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on September 16, 2024
Twitchy

Hey guys, guess what? Even though we've ALL seen the social media and Ryan Routh's anti-Trump son said he hated Trump, our pals in the mainstream media are trying to play dumb about his political ideology.

No, really.

You'd think by now they'd know we know better but ... nope.

Look at this garbage:

From TIME:

According to what appears to be a self-published e-book in 2023, Routh previously thought about the idea of a Trump assassination. In a section about Iran, Routh apologized to the Middle East nation for having previously voted for Trump, whom Routh described as a “retarded child” and said “ended up being brainless” for dismantling the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.

There's more:

According to public voter records at the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Routh was registered as an unaffiliated voter without a party in Guilford County in 2012. In March 2024, he voted in the state’s Democratic primary.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Routh donated more than $140 to Act Blue, the Democratic fundraising platform, between September 2019 and March 2020.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
But they don't know his political ideology. They've gotta be shiznitting us, right?

Routh has made multiple donations to Act Blue (just like Thomas Crooks).

As recent as March of this year, Rough voted in the DEMOCRATIC primary.

Call us crazy but yeah, that pretty much tells us the guy's political ideology is DEMOCRAT. C'mon, you guys.

Derp.

Hey now, this is an insult to garbage.

We're certainly not investigative journalists BUT this seems pretty obvious to us.

This is so damn typical. If there was even a SLIGHT chance Routh was a Republican it would be all over the mainstream media with talking point about how we're all just a bunch of crazies turning on one another and looking for Civil War and then there'd be a damn PBS special about VIOLENCE on the Right.

But since it's obvious this guy is a Kamala Harris supporter they're trying to play dumb.

Too bad for them, Americans as a whole aren't nearly as stupid as they think we are.

