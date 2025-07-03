PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative...
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College...
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As...
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB...
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of...
Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign
Former '60 Minutes' Correspondent Calls Settlement 'The Nadir for the Network'
VIP
Dem Robert Garcia Melts Down Over BBB Supercharging ICE to Deport His Party’s...
Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to...
New Report: John Brennan Rushed the Russian Interference Intelligence Assessment
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling

So Much for Choice! U.K. Petition Seeks to Ban Women From Changing Their Names After Marriage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 03, 2025
meme

The Left loves to give women choices, right up until those choices don't toe the Leftist line.

In the U.K., a petition is circulating that demands the government ban women from changing their name after getting married.

Advertisement

So much for 'my body, my choice' huh?'

It should be up to the woman whether or not she wants to change her name after the nuptials, as most women do. This writer did, and would again, because that's her preference.

We make the wrong choices, apparently.

Too bad, the feminists know better than you do.

That's what they're saying.

Then don't change your name.

Let the rest of us decide for ourselves. This writer sees it as a sign of unity in marriage and a sign of respect for her husband. She gets to make that choice, not you, Sharon.

Recommended

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Tough cookies, we guess.

We can't have private spaces without men, so this tracks.

That's the Leftist way.

But some women might change their names, and they can't allow that to happen.

This. So much this.

Tags:

ABORTION LIBERAL MEDIA PARENTAL RIGHTS PRO-LIFE SOCIAL SECURITY WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds
Amy Curtis
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative About Trump/CBS News Settlement
Warren Squire
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
Brett T.
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB is a Home Run for the American People
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application Aaron Walker
Advertisement