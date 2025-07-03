So Much for Choice! U.K. Petition Seeks to Ban Women From Changing Their Names After Marriage

The Left loves to give women choices, right up until those choices don't toe the Leftist line.

In the U.K., a petition is circulating that demands the government ban women from changing their name after getting married.

Is it feminism to ban woman from changing their names? pic.twitter.com/pPnj4ZTrlj — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) July 3, 2025

So much for 'my body, my choice' huh?'

It should be up to the woman whether or not she wants to change her name after the nuptials, as most women do. This writer did, and would again, because that's her preference.

No choice allowed for women that make traditional choices. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 3, 2025

We make the wrong choices, apparently.

But I want to change my name 😕 — Sinéad Watson (@ImWatson91) July 3, 2025

Too bad, the feminists know better than you do.

Yes, because every woman should go by her father's last name. 🤣🤣🤣 — Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony (@ConfessingTroll) July 3, 2025

That's what they're saying.

It’s a very ancient practice of coverture, indicating a man’s ownership of a woman, to take his last name. I’m fine with doing away with it. — Sharon Byrne (@sharonevolving) July 3, 2025

Then don't change your name.

Let the rest of us decide for ourselves. This writer sees it as a sign of unity in marriage and a sign of respect for her husband. She gets to make that choice, not you, Sharon.

What if that’s what a woman wants? — Psalms 73 (@naryamie9) July 3, 2025

Tough cookies, we guess.

So feminism is about taking *away* women’s rights now? No more autonomy for women. That’s late 90s / early 00s nonsense. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/K8arFff5KD — Natalie (@WatchLibsLoseIt) July 3, 2025

We can't have private spaces without men, so this tracks.

That's the Leftist way.

You don’t have to change it, there’s no legal compulsion to and as such no legal remedy required. https://t.co/8vq3CyThBP — 🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@br1t1shpatr10t) July 3, 2025

But some women might change their names, and they can't allow that to happen.

a woman traditionally takes her husband's name because he is the leader of the family and create family cohesiveness https://t.co/Le3IxoshpR — Ayn Rose ♼🎭 (@ayn_rose) July 3, 2025

This. So much this.