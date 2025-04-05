VIP
Avoiding 'Financial Calamity:' Treasury Sec Bessent Explains Trump's Economic Plans Aim to Help Americans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined Tucker Carlson recently to discuss President Trump's economic plans, and his vision for Americans and our financial future.

WATCH:

There's a lot of discussion (and some concern) about the tariff plan. But as we told you earlier, at least one post-tariff poll shows President Trump's approval has gone up.

Too many times.

That sound you hear? Crickets.

If the DOW was still 28,000 a 2,000-point dip would be massive. But it's north of 40,000 and climbing.

This writer isn't psychic. She doesn't know what will happen, but she's hoping this works.

Which candidate got endorsed by and donations from the rich?

It wasn't Trump.

And that's why Dems are freaking out.

We're $36T in debt. This writer has said for a long time the correction is going to hurt. She'd rather have it hurt less, now, than hurt even more later.

We need to figure out ways beyond tariffs to incentivize bringing manufacturing back to America. This writer doesn't know if it's possible, but it should be explored. 

The stock market is one aspect of the economy.

The collapse of Medicare, Social Security would be far worse and an actual calamity.

Consistency is never the Left's strong suit.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
