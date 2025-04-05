Avoiding 'Financial Calamity:' Treasury Sec Bessent Explains Trump's Economic Plans Aim to Help Americans

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined Tucker Carlson recently to discuss President Trump's economic plans, and his vision for Americans and our financial future.

WATCH:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the U.S. was headed towards a “financial calamity,” says the Trump admin is trying to help Americans getting demolished by debt.



Ignore the noise. Listen to this.



“I'm not happy with what's going on in the market today, but the distribution… pic.twitter.com/701hhS5NEf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2025

There's a lot of discussion (and some concern) about the tariff plan. But as we told you earlier, at least one post-tariff poll shows President Trump's approval has gone up.

“Trump only cares about his friends on Wall St.” How many times have we heard that one. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 5, 2025

Too many times.

Notice how quiet all those clowns are right now.



Wall Street and Trump’s “billionaire friends” just got absolutely decimated. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2025

That sound you hear? Crickets.

I keep saying this. No one listens to me.



The VAST majority of Trump voters, are not concerned that the DOW slid 2,000 points.



They’d like to be able to buy a house one day. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 5, 2025

If the DOW was still 28,000 a 2,000-point dip would be massive. But it's north of 40,000 and climbing.

This writer isn't psychic. She doesn't know what will happen, but she's hoping this works.

Democrats should not have a problem with any of this, they are the ones always screaming about the rich. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 5, 2025

Which candidate got endorsed by and donations from the rich?

It wasn't Trump.

And that's why Dems are freaking out.

Most should understand that ripping the bandaid off is going to make it painful for a bit, but in the long run things will get consistently better. Unfortunately we live in a very impatient society, so I hope the majority of Americans can see the forest through the trees. — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) April 5, 2025

We're $36T in debt. This writer has said for a long time the correction is going to hurt. She'd rather have it hurt less, now, than hurt even more later.

We basically eliminated the American middle class by outsourcing our manufacturing to Asia. And the wealth gap will only widen if we don't reindustrialize. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 5, 2025

We need to figure out ways beyond tariffs to incentivize bringing manufacturing back to America. This writer doesn't know if it's possible, but it should be explored.

Avoiding a financial calamity…



We proceed to have record market losses in back to back days.



Maybe he was talking about something worse than record market losses. Stay tuned! https://t.co/StPdPoB5Fa — QualiteaControl (@JrGrub18) April 5, 2025

The stock market is one aspect of the economy.

The collapse of Medicare, Social Security would be far worse and an actual calamity.

Remember that the same Democrats who dismissed a high stock market as "only good for the rich" and "the stock market is not the economy" now want you to believe that a stock market drop is killing the little guy and the economy. https://t.co/xGgaeL2xly — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 5, 2025

Consistency is never the Left's strong suit.