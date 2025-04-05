After DOJ Dust-Up, AG Pam Bondi Restores Gun Rights to Actor Mel Gibson,...
WOMP WOMP: As Left Dooms and Glooms About the Market and Tariffs, Trump's Approval Goes UP

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is going to sting for some people.

As the Left continues to melt down over President Trump's tariffs, a poll from The Daily Mail shows his approval rating has gone up:

Here's more:

Trump's rising approval rating is surprising given the flak the White House has received over the tariff order signed Wednesday.

It is up by 13 points since March 7 among those aged 18 to 29. 

Trump also saw a six-point increase in favorability among Democrats and independents, according to the survey. 

The Republican's support among black voters skyrocketed 17 points since last week, the poll found.

When it comes to Trump's universal 10 percent tariff on all goods coming in from other countries, more Americans support the policy than oppose it.

And that's with all the negative coverage. Imagine what it would be if we had a less biased media.

This writer doesn't always trust polls. Remember -- the polls said Kamala should be POTUS right now. But you would also see a dip in polls if President Trump's tariff plans were that unpopular. They're apparently not.

Here's hoping.

Possibly.

Media would never be honest about this.

That's all they do.

He campaigned on tariffs, and so this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

But it is refreshing to have a politician who says something and keeps his word.

Hahahahahaha.

It's something, isn't it?

Yes it is.

