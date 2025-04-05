WOMP WOMP: As Left Dooms and Glooms About the Market and Tariffs, Trump's Approval Goes UP

This is going to sting for some people.

As the Left continues to melt down over President Trump's tariffs, a poll from The Daily Mail shows his approval rating has gone up:

DAILY MAIL: President Donald Trump is more popular now than before he enacted his sweeping new tariffs.



—> A Daily Mail/Partners poll found that Trump's approval rating rose to 53 percent, a 4-point increase over last week when it was 49 percent. pic.twitter.com/Dhh6wLc3eO — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 5, 2025

Here's more:

Trump's rising approval rating is surprising given the flak the White House has received over the tariff order signed Wednesday. It is up by 13 points since March 7 among those aged 18 to 29. Trump also saw a six-point increase in favorability among Democrats and independents, according to the survey. The Republican's support among black voters skyrocketed 17 points since last week, the poll found. When it comes to Trump's universal 10 percent tariff on all goods coming in from other countries, more Americans support the policy than oppose it.

And that's with all the negative coverage. Imagine what it would be if we had a less biased media.

This writer doesn't always trust polls. Remember -- the polls said Kamala should be POTUS right now. But you would also see a dip in polls if President Trump's tariff plans were that unpopular. They're apparently not.

Just getting started 👊🏽🇺🇸 — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) April 5, 2025

Here's hoping.

If it weren't for the rampant TDS prevalent in today's mainstream media, Trump would undoubtedly be the most popular president in modern history. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) April 5, 2025

Possibly.

He's always been loved by the people it was just never reported accurately — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) April 5, 2025

Media would never be honest about this.

Don't let the media gaslight you — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) April 5, 2025

That's all they do.

That’s because he’s doing what he promised and we’re all here for it — Common Sense Is Dead (@commonsense1191) April 5, 2025

He campaigned on tariffs, and so this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

But it is refreshing to have a politician who says something and keeps his word.

Hahahahahaha.

Well will you look at that! https://t.co/7fKVij6I3y — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) April 5, 2025

It's something, isn't it?

Further proof that the Trump Deranged MSM is irrelevant in America 👇 https://t.co/a4tPXU5Bel — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 5, 2025

Yes it is.