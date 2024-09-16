Here Are the Charges So Far Against Trump's Would-Be Assassin ('No Way He...
Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shoot...
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
Biden Post From Day After His Debate With Trump Is Making the Rounds...
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt...
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is...
'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News...
TIME Magazine Clowns Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideolog...
No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd...
Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rh...
Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Tru...
Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife

What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on September 16, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We've been spending a good bit of time covering the incredibly violent and dangerous rhetoric the Left has been spreading for years now since there has now been a second attempt on Trump's life. You'd have thought the first attempt on his life when he was actually shot in the head might influence them to maybe tone down the dangerous rhetoric but ... no.

Advertisement

Suppose if all you really care about is staying in power and not violence in your country it doesn't matter who is getting hurt, especially if it's not your candidate in danger, right?

This clip though from Rep. Dan Goldman was so bad people are questioning if it's real or if it's been edited in some way.

It has not.

Watch:

Told you guys.

Goldman literally says Trump must be eliminated.

Right?

So violent, so horrible, it seems like it can't be REAL. But it was.

And he's hardly unique when it comes to the violent, dangerous rhetoric Democrats and the Left have been spewing about Trump for YEARS now. It's easy to be horrible when there are no real consequences for it.

Creepy is putting it nicely.

Because Psucky has no problem with what Goldman said. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Not even a little bit.

Note, since we try to be fair and stuff (stop laughing) we should point out Goldman did eventually apologize for saying this HOWEVER the fact he felt like it was totally appropriate to say during an interview in front of dozens of viewers.

======================================================================

Related:

Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shooting BACKFIRES

Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO

Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt Report and Just WOW

What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)

TIME Magazine Clown Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideology, Gets NUKED

No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd Would-Be Trump Assassin

=======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP VIOLENCE DAN GOLDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Here Are the Charges So Far Against Trump's Would-Be Assassin ('No Way He Wasn't Known to Authorities')
Doug P.
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO
Sam J.
Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shooting BACKFIRES
Sam J.
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)
Sam J.
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt Report and Just WOW
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement