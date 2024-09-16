What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)

We've been spending a good bit of time covering the incredibly violent and dangerous rhetoric the Left has been spreading for years now since there has now been a second attempt on Trump's life. You'd have thought the first attempt on his life when he was actually shot in the head might influence them to maybe tone down the dangerous rhetoric but ... no.

Suppose if all you really care about is staying in power and not violence in your country it doesn't matter who is getting hurt, especially if it's not your candidate in danger, right?

This clip though from Rep. Dan Goldman was so bad people are questioning if it's real or if it's been edited in some way.

It has not.

Watch:

DISGUSTING: Here's Democrat @RepDanGoldman saying President Trump “is destructive to our democracy... and he has to be eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/CWh5bkoS87 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

Told you guys.

Goldman literally says Trump must be eliminated.

I thought this was going to be an unfair editing.



It’s not.



Goldman finishes with “eliminated” and then is done talking. https://t.co/7BSCx4obhS — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 16, 2024

Right?

So violent, so horrible, it seems like it can't be REAL. But it was.

And he's hardly unique when it comes to the violent, dangerous rhetoric Democrats and the Left have been spewing about Trump for YEARS now. It's easy to be horrible when there are no real consequences for it.

What a creepy state shill — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) September 16, 2024

Creepy is putting it nicely.

why is psaki nodding in the affirmative? — Guy Montag (@UpholdErudition) September 16, 2024

Because Psucky has no problem with what Goldman said.

The 'host' has no problem with his word choices :/ — GiantKiller (@GiantKiller_JB) September 16, 2024

Not even a little bit.

Note, since we try to be fair and stuff (stop laughing) we should point out Goldman did eventually apologize for saying this HOWEVER the fact he felt like it was totally appropriate to say during an interview in front of dozens of viewers.

======================================================================