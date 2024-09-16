Biden Post From Day After His Debate With Trump Is Making the Rounds...
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on September 16, 2024
Black and White Cow, Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman's wife is one of the nastiest, most hate-filled trolls on social media and honestly just keeps getting nastier and more hate-filled. Common sense tells you that you do NOT mock an attempted assassination on anyone, even a president you don't necessarily care for.

Lefties have certainly been showing us all who the real threat is and it AIN'T the evil skeery Right.

Not even a little bit.

Vindman tried backpedaling on her original thoughtless post mocking Trump getting shot at AGAIN yesterday and then proceeded to play the victim ... neither went well for her.

It was 'flippant'.

No, Mrs. Vindman, it was asinine and hostile and violent and hateful. 

And please, you all on the Left are the source of every bit of violent and awful in our political discourse today.

Give us a freakin' break.

Also wonder if maybe her brother in law did get on her case since he's trying to run for office and Virginians just saw his sister in law make fun of an attempted assassination. She can delete whatever she wants, but her tweet and her behavior will go on FOREVER.

That. ^

We've always known show she is. 

An angry, loathsome nobody using her husband's whiny politics to make a name for herself with other angry, loathsome nobodies. 

In fact, she is a threat to our democracy.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

