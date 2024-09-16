Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman's wife is one of the nastiest, most hate-filled trolls on social media and honestly just keeps getting nastier and more hate-filled. Common sense tells you that you do NOT mock an attempted assassination on anyone, even a president you don't necessarily care for.

Lefties have certainly been showing us all who the real threat is and it AIN'T the evil skeery Right.

Not even a little bit.

Vindman tried backpedaling on her original thoughtless post mocking Trump getting shot at AGAIN yesterday and then proceeded to play the victim ... neither went well for her.

I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant & political violence is a serious issue. Whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political “enemies” & every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

It was 'flippant'.

No, Mrs. Vindman, it was asinine and hostile and violent and hateful.

And please, you all on the Left are the source of every bit of violent and awful in our political discourse today.

I have sat awake many nights wondering who might be outside.



I have known the instant fear of receiving an unknown package or letter.



I have had my child ask me if we were safe and if someone was going to hurt our family. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

Give us a freakin' break.

With social media it’s easy to say the wrong thing and then walk away, but if words matter for some they should matter for all. I don’t always get it right the first time. I’m grateful to all who have supported us throughout the past five years. — Rachel Vindman 🇺🇸🦅🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 16, 2024

Also wonder if maybe her brother in law did get on her case since he's trying to run for office and Virginians just saw his sister in law make fun of an attempted assassination. She can delete whatever she wants, but her tweet and her behavior will go on FOREVER.

Yeah, no. You showed the country who you are and what you really think about political violence.



Mask off moment. pic.twitter.com/hjDwb1IkSB — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 16, 2024

That. ^

You are clearly not stable. You should take a break from X. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

You showed your true colors. Wickedness unmasked. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 16, 2024

We've always known show she is.

An angry, loathsome nobody using her husband's whiny politics to make a name for herself with other angry, loathsome nobodies.

In fact, she is a threat to our democracy.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

======================================================================