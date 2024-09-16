Here Are the Charges So Far Against Trump's Would-Be Assassin ('No Way He...
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's...
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim...
Biden Post From Day After His Debate With Trump Is Making the Rounds...
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt...
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is...
'It's Real': Would-Be Trump Assassin Taken Into Custody and Here's How NBC News...
TIME Magazine Clowns Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideolog...
No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd...
Run AWAAAY! Nick Sotor CONFRONTS MSNBC Journo About Pushing Kamala's Violent Anti-Trump Rh...
Alexander Vindman's SHE-HAG Wife Makes Things WORSE Doubling and TRIPLING Down on Anti-Tru...
Womp WOMP! Gunman's Trump-Hating Son's Statement Just DEBUNKED Left's Claims He's a Trump...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Alexander Vindman Sounds Off and It's Just As Bad As His Wife

Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shooting BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on September 16, 2024
Twitter/X

In case you missed it, Eugene Vindman is Alexander Vindman's brother, which makes him the regrettable brother-in-law of one Rachel Vindman. Now, as Twitchy readers know, Mrs. Vindman made a complete tool of herself mocking Trump's SECOND assassination attempt, doubled and even tripled down on it before deciding MAYBE sharing such a hate-filled post about an attempt on someone's life wasn't such a great look and taking it down.

Advertisement

Our guess is Eugene, who is running for office in Virginia (#VA07), told her to knock it off because it will hurt his campaign.

Correction, it has hurt his campaign. And it should.

Of course, the damage has already been done and those of us who live in Virginia will be using her post everywhere and anywhere we can until election day but still ... he tried to do some sort of damage control.

Tried.

And failed.

He's deeply disturbed his heifer sister-in-law posted something deepy disturbing.

Hey may have but by then it was truly too little too late. Alexander's hag of a wife had already become the news which has drawn negative attention to Eugene's campaign.

You love to see it.

Birds of a feather, indeed.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Surely Virginia does not want any Vindman representing the state or its people in any way. What a stain on his campaign she and her behavior really are.

As we are so fond of saying around here, when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially a Vindman.

======================================================================

Related:

Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO

Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt Report and Just WOW

What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)

TIME Magazine Clown Try Playing DUMB About 2nd Trump Assassin's OBVIOUS Political Ideology, Gets NUKED

No WONDER They Wiped Them! Thread Shows DAMNING (Bizarre) Archived Posts of 2nd Would-Be Trump Assassin

=======================================================================

Tags: VIRGINIA ALEXANDER VINDMAN RACHEL VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)
Sam J.
Here Are the Charges So Far Against Trump's Would-Be Assassin ('No Way He Wasn't Known to Authorities')
Doug P.
Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO
Sam J.
What. The. HELL?! What Former FBI Dir. Just Said About Ryan Routh Is the Most ALARMING Detail Yet (Watch)
Sam J.
Time to CLEAN HOUSE! Josh Hawley Releases Full July 13th Trump Assassination Attempt Report and Just WOW
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement