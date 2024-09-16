Eugene Vindman's Damage Control for His Campaign AFTER His Sister-In-Law Mocks Trump Shooting BACKFIRES

In case you missed it, Eugene Vindman is Alexander Vindman's brother, which makes him the regrettable brother-in-law of one Rachel Vindman. Now, as Twitchy readers know, Mrs. Vindman made a complete tool of herself mocking Trump's SECOND assassination attempt, doubled and even tripled down on it before deciding MAYBE sharing such a hate-filled post about an attempt on someone's life wasn't such a great look and taking it down.

Our guess is Eugene, who is running for office in Virginia (#VA07), told her to knock it off because it will hurt his campaign.

Correction, it has hurt his campaign. And it should.

Of course, the damage has already been done and those of us who live in Virginia will be using her post everywhere and anywhere we can until election day but still ... he tried to do some sort of damage control.

Tried.

I am deeply disturbed by yet another attempt of political violence in our nation.



I am grateful that no one is hurt, and thankful for the law enforcement agents who acted bravely and swiftly in the line of duty. — Eugene Vindman (@YVindman) September 15, 2024

And failed.

He's deeply disturbed his heifer sister-in-law posted something deepy disturbing.

That’s nice. Now can you tell your drunk sister in law to stfu? pic.twitter.com/3VxxXZIsGm — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) September 16, 2024

Hey may have but by then it was truly too little too late. Alexander's hag of a wife had already become the news which has drawn negative attention to Eugene's campaign.

You love to see it.

Sure you are, pal. Birds of a feather. pic.twitter.com/v3ht9dmyA2 — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) September 16, 2024

Birds of a feather, indeed.

This is Eugene Vindman’s GOP opponent. Please donate to his campaign and flip this seat! @DerrickforVA pic.twitter.com/GnsSfUl46W — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) September 15, 2024

Surely Virginia does not want any Vindman representing the state or its people in any way. What a stain on his campaign she and her behavior really are.

As we are so fond of saying around here, when someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially a Vindman.

