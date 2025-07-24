Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
CA State Senator Scott Wiener Assumes There Are No Drag Queens or Trans...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
What Bias? Check Out PBS News’ Headline on DNI Tulsi Gabbard's 'Efforts to...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at...
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review
VIP
It's Time for the GOP to Undo the Damage Tony Evers Wrought on...
OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's Ameri...
Please Don't Fire Me Early! Watch Stephen Colbert PANIC As Guest Sandra Oh...
Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grie...
Brian Stelter Notes That Donations to PBS and NPR Stations Have Exploded, But...
WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens
VIP
Keep the Family Close: Why Being an Involved Grandparent Matters After Retirement
Protect the Kids: Kaiser Permanente Says It Will 'Pause' Gender Surgeries for Minors

Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Fox News

There must be some sort of mix-up here — we've been assured that illegal aliens don't qualify for such programs as Medicaid, and thus, no illegal aliens are receiving such benefits. States shouldn't be concerned with something that's not happening, but Libs of TikTok reports that 20 states have filed suit in U.S. District Court to keep those benefits flowing to non-citizens.

Advertisement

As the New York Times framed it in its headline, "20 States Sue Over Federal Effort to Deny Migrants Access to Safety Net." 

Caroline Dade reports for WKOW in Wisconsin:

Attorney General Josh Kaul (D-WI) and 20 other attorneys general sued the Trump administration Monday in an effort to stop new restrictions on who can access certain safety net programs.

On July 10, several federal departments, including Health and Human Services, Education, Labor and Justice, issued a new set of rules and guidance documents aiming to prevent states from using federal funding to provide services for immigrants who are in the country illegally. 

Kaul said the change imposes additional verification red tape and puts access to services like Head Start, Title X family planning, adult education, mental health care and community health centers at risk.

Title X family planning; i.e., Planned Parenthood.

Recommended

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

That really does say it all. 

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer
Brett T.
OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Mazie Hirono Blasts Jeanine Pirro for Having ‘No Sense of Ethics at All’
Brett T.
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review
Brett T.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Do You Even 2A, Bro? Ninth Circuit Spanks Gavin Newsom...Again
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her Answer Brett T.
Advertisement