Twenty States Suing the Government to Keep Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegals

There must be some sort of mix-up here — we've been assured that illegal aliens don't qualify for such programs as Medicaid, and thus, no illegal aliens are receiving such benefits. States shouldn't be concerned with something that's not happening, but Libs of TikTok reports that 20 states have filed suit in U.S. District Court to keep those benefits flowing to non-citizens.

JUST IN: 20 states are suing the Trump admin to KEEP taxpayer-funded benefits for illegals



They want illegals to get Head Start, healthcare, tuition, & more



But Democrats just spent months insisting illegals weren’t getting taxpayer funded benefits… pic.twitter.com/AXCaAYuUUz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 22, 2025

As the New York Times framed it in its headline, "20 States Sue Over Federal Effort to Deny Migrants Access to Safety Net."

Caroline Dade reports for WKOW in Wisconsin:

Attorney General Josh Kaul (D-WI) and 20 other attorneys general sued the Trump administration Monday in an effort to stop new restrictions on who can access certain safety net programs. On July 10, several federal departments, including Health and Human Services, Education, Labor and Justice, issued a new set of rules and guidance documents aiming to prevent states from using federal funding to provide services for immigrants who are in the country illegally. Kaul said the change imposes additional verification red tape and puts access to services like Head Start, Title X family planning, adult education, mental health care and community health centers at risk.

Title X family planning; i.e., Planned Parenthood.

Illegals that are deported don't need any benefits paid for by the taxpayers. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 22, 2025

It doesn't matter anymore, it's literally law now and not a thing the courts can do about it, haha. — M4AT (@Memeing4ATesla) July 22, 2025

They want the fees... Fees are wrapped up in every bit of that. Service fee, handling fee, processing fee... it goes on and on. They cannot even tell you what most of them are for. — Cal Spoon (@IBustInsurance) July 23, 2025

If states have the funds for this, then they should be cut-off federally. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) July 22, 2025

Those states would be well within their rights to provide whatever aid they wish to whoever they wish, but the rest of the country has no obligation to do so. — Dan Carlson (@HewhoisDan) July 22, 2025

I think if they want to start a private fund and contribute their own money to illegals that's fine. American taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill. — James (@NC_State69420) July 22, 2025

So, they lied. Anyone surprised? It’s how they operate. “No this isn’t happening!”. “Wait, you can’t cut the money off for these marginalized, oppressed people.” — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 22, 2025

Cut federal funding to those states. I’m sure they will learn something. — Harry Bowers (@HarryBo24300621) July 22, 2025

This aged like milk 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qO472wNcs8 — MAGA NATION (@DickRichard1776) July 22, 2025

I thought there were no illegal immigrants that were getting these benefits? — drew scott (@MiddleClassCEO) July 22, 2025

They were screaming three months ago that illegals didn't get benefits — Hungry Santa Trading Company (@HSTradingCo) July 24, 2025

Do they honestly think our attention spans and memories are that short that we don’t remember the claim that illegals didn’t get these things? Oh wait…. — LittleMsTwitch (@LittleMsTwitch) July 22, 2025

Illegal aliens deserve ZERO taxpayer benefits. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 22, 2025

Suing, for illegals.



That alone, should be enough commentary. — Conservative Ox 🐂 (@ConservativeOx) July 22, 2025

That really does say it all.

