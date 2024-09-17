YOWZA: Conservatives Hilariously SAVAGE Toady-Looking Never Trumper Downplaying 2nd Trump Shooting

We spent so much time yesterday focused on the crazy background of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh and the obnoxious rhetoric spewed by the media, our pals on the Left, and in the Democratic Party that we somehow missed this doozy of a post from Never Trumper and former Lincoln Project dolt, Matt Walton.

Advertisement

According to his bio, he's also a teacher and a failed politician in Virginia.

NO SHOTS WERE FIRED AT TRUMP.... it's key that everyone knows this. — Matt Walton, M.Ed (@Matt4VA) September 15, 2024

Why is this key?

Does it mean the assassin was just playing around? He was just hanging out in a bush for 12 hours waiting for Trupm because he was bored? What the Hell, man?

He didn't stop there, though.

Today is a good day to remind everyone that we still DO NOT have any medical report from the first time shots were fired at Trump.



Until there is a medical report released from the medical team that saw him that day I DO NOT THINK HE WAS SHOT, but grazed by glass. — Matt Walton, M.Ed (@Matt4VA) September 15, 2024

Note, he went on to repost his own tweet ... like the dbag he is.

Then he started getting defensive when people called him out for being awful.

I never once claimed Trump was not in danger. I just simply stated a fact that no shots were fired at Trump. That is a key fact in the story, especially when early reports said there were shots fired in his direction.



People are insinuating that I support violence, I do not https://t.co/dlz3U8zS0H — Matt Walton, M.Ed (@Matt4VA) September 16, 2024

If you're explaining, you're losing.

And this guy lost.

You’re the problem here. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 16, 2024

Ahh, so because the secret service shot at him first, it wasn't an assassination attempt? Idiots gonna idiot I guess. — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) September 16, 2024

You're so terrible, even the Lincoln Project fired you?! LOL — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) September 16, 2024

Ha, that's a good point. What sort of dolt is so awful The Lincoln Project fired him?

Yikes.

Stop lying and gaslighting. — Ajay Juneja (@ajayjuneja) September 16, 2024

An assassin with an AK-47 tried to kill him. You think it’s not a big deal because you are ok with it. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 16, 2024

But he wasn't shot AT and stuff.

What a dolt this guy is. Oh, and he did try and defend his post by posting this same annoying thing over and over again to people who engaged him.

I never once claimed that Trump was not in danger. I just simply stated a fact that no shots were fired at Trump. That is a key fact in the story, especially when early reports said there were shots fired in his direction. — Matt Walton, M.Ed (@Matt4VA) September 16, 2024

Advertisement

Told you guys.

Grade A A-Hole.

======================================================================