YOWZA: Conservatives Hilariously SAVAGE Toady-Looking Never Trumper Downplaying 2nd Trump Shooting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on September 17, 2024
Meme

We spent so much time yesterday focused on the crazy background of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh and the obnoxious rhetoric spewed by the media, our pals on the Left, and in the Democratic Party that we somehow missed this doozy of a post from Never Trumper and former Lincoln Project dolt, Matt Walton.

According to his bio, he's also a teacher and a failed politician in Virginia.

Why is this key?

Does it mean the assassin was just playing around? He was just hanging out in a bush for 12 hours waiting for Trupm because he was bored? What the Hell, man?

He didn't stop there, though.

Note, he went on to repost his own tweet ... like the dbag he is.

Then he started getting defensive when people called him out for being awful.

If you're explaining, you're losing.

And this guy lost.

Ha, that's a good point. What sort of dolt is so awful The Lincoln Project fired him?

Yikes.

But he wasn't shot AT and stuff. 

What a dolt this guy is. Oh, and he did try and defend his post by posting this same annoying thing over and over again to people who engaged him.

Told you guys.

Grade A A-Hole.

======================================================================

