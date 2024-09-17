Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ... No, Really (Watch)

Considering Nevada is a state Kamala Harris needs to win in November this doesn't seem like good news for her, like at all.

You'd think with the many restaurants in Nevada they'd find more than just ONE Kamala supporter in at least a few of them but ... nope.

Advertisement

Just. One.

Guess it's not a good thing to be a candidate who was installed by a bunch of elites nobody elected or voted for.

Watch this:

CBS IN NEVADA: “In every single restaurant, the people willing to talk to us, we could only find ONE Harris supporter in every restaurant.” 🤣



Where the hell are all the supposed Kamala supporters?!



It’s almost like they don’t exist 🤔

pic.twitter.com/HKJLwHat8n — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

We wrote about the possibility of Team Kamala busing in the same rally attendees over and over again because they couldn't find enough locals who supported her to attend but you know, it was just a possibility. A guess.

This sounds a bit more difinitive.

And we kinda sorta love it.

The unofficial polls seem more accurate than the "official" ones. — Mike Scott (@mscott_1) September 17, 2024

They usually are! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

What he said.

Proud of CBS for airing this 😂 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 17, 2024

Shocked, even.

No one likes Kamala. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 17, 2024

She was unpopular in 2020.

She was unpopular as Biden's VP.

She just sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

She was a historically unpopular VP until the media told everyone to "like" her. RFK nailed it when he said "who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate"



That's all they have. They run on being not Trump. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 17, 2024

And that's the truth.

======================================================================