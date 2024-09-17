Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ... No, Really (Watch)

The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on September 17, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Considering Nevada is a state Kamala Harris needs to win in November this doesn't seem like good news for her, like at all.

You'd think with the many restaurants in Nevada they'd find more than just ONE Kamala supporter in at least a few of them but ... nope.

Just. One.

Guess it's not a good thing to be a candidate who was installed by a bunch of elites nobody elected or voted for.

Watch this:

We wrote about the possibility of Team Kamala busing in the same rally attendees over and over again because they couldn't find enough locals who supported her to attend but you know, it was just a possibility. A guess.

This sounds a bit more difinitive.

And we kinda sorta love it.

What he said.

Shocked, even.

She was unpopular in 2020.

She was unpopular as Biden's VP.

She just sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

Related:

YOWZA: Conservatives Hilariously SAVAGE Toady-Looking Never Trumper Downplaying 2nd Trump Shooting

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Liz Cheney from Orbit for Her Anti-Trump Rhetoric Just DAYS Before 2nd Shooting

MSNBC Analyst's Smug Attempt to (Sort of) Walk Back Blaming TRUMP for Getting Shot At (Again) Goes WRONG

CIA? Wait, WUT?! Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh's Backstory and Ukraine Connection Just Gets WEIRDER

What Rep. Dan Goldman Said About 'Eliminating Trump' SOOO Bad People Think It's Fake - It's Not (Watch)

Rachel Vindman BACKPEDALS on Her Hate-Filled Post Mocking Trump Shooting, Plays the Victim and OH HELL NO

=======================================================================

