NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

As Twitchy readers know, earlier today we started hearing a story out of Lebanon about thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah exploding while the terrorists were carrying them in their pockets. It sounds like Hezbollah recently switched to pagers and flip phones for communications because they think smartphones are too vulnerable.

Welp, as you all can imagine the memes are Twitter/X are off the charts because people rarely feel sorry for terrorists. Don't get us wrong, there are a few people out there who are mad at people for finding the idea of exploding pagers on terrorists funny but ... eh. We just can't find it in ourselves to feel bad for terrorists.

And while we've covered this story (and mocked Cenk Uygur for being big mad about the exploding terrorist pagers), we had to compile the best exploding pager memes out there.

Hezbollah's new Head Of Communications pic.twitter.com/GzdZgnxeXU — Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) September 17, 2024

Another… sign in Lebanon right now…. pic.twitter.com/hWjvDhakOG — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) September 17, 2024

Awww, A+ for Monty Python.

https://t.co/ce8CzJ3asZ — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) September 17, 2024

Terrorists be like pic.twitter.com/ajhl6PM3Hk — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) September 17, 2024

