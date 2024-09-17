NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on September 17, 2024
meme

As Twitchy readers know, earlier today we started hearing a story out of Lebanon about thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah exploding while the terrorists were carrying them in their pockets. It sounds like Hezbollah recently switched to pagers and flip phones for communications because they think smartphones are too vulnerable.

We made a similar face.

Welp, as you all can imagine the memes are Twitter/X are off the charts because people rarely feel sorry for terrorists. Don't get us wrong, there are a few people out there who are mad at people for finding the idea of exploding pagers on terrorists funny but ... eh. We just can't find it in ourselves to feel bad for terrorists.

Sorry. Not sorry.

And while we've covered this story (and mocked Cenk Uygur for being big mad about the exploding terrorist pagers), we had to compile the best exploding pager memes out there.

It's a moral imperative.

Here ... we ... GO:

This could work.

INCOMING.

We see what they did there.

*snort*

Oof. 

OK, so that one is a bit blue but ... hey, we didn't write it. 

We didn't make the meme. 

Sure, we included it but still.

Fine. We'll apologize later.

Heh.

Oh man.

Sensing a theme here.

Ouch. All the ouch.

Awww, A+ for Monty Python.

Heh.

Ahem.

Had to include this one from Marina.

And fin.

Note, we will continue to add memes as the day goes on. 

======================================================================

=======================================================================

