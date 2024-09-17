NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

As Twitchy readers know, earlier today we started hearing a story out of Lebanon about thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah exploding while the terrorists were carrying them in their pockets. It sounds like Hezbollah recently switched to pagers and flip phones for communications because they think smartphones are too vulnerable.
We made a similar face.
Welp, as you all can imagine the memes are Twitter/X are off the charts because people rarely feel sorry for terrorists. Don't get us wrong, there are a few people out there who are mad at people for finding the idea of exploding pagers on terrorists funny but ... eh. We just can't find it in ourselves to feel bad for terrorists.
Sorry. Not sorry.
And while we've covered this story (and mocked Cenk Uygur for being big mad about the exploding terrorist pagers), we had to compile the best exploding pager memes out there.
It's a moral imperative.
Here ... we ... GO:
September 17, 2024
This could work.
September 17, 2024
INCOMING.
Hezbollah's new Head Of Communications pic.twitter.com/GzdZgnxeXU— Joab Yarkoni (@VoxYehudi) September 17, 2024
We see what they did there.
September 17, 2024
*snort*
Not a meme, but… pic.twitter.com/FAHdrcUkmJ— 🇺🇸 (@BosunPipe) September 17, 2024
Oof.
September 17, 2024
OK, so that one is a bit blue but ... hey, we didn't write it.
We didn't make the meme.
Sure, we included it but still.
Fine. We'll apologize later.
Heh.
September 17, 2024
Another… pic.twitter.com/SzFifDONZa— TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) September 17, 2024
Oh man.
September 17, 2024
Sensing a theme here.
Another… sign in Lebanon right now…. pic.twitter.com/hWjvDhakOG— TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) September 17, 2024
Ouch. All the ouch.
September 17, 2024
Awww, A+ for Monty Python.
September 17, 2024
Meanwhile...in Beruit... pic.twitter.com/DxPLiK0yzl— John W (@txradioguy) September 17, 2024
Heh.
September 17, 2024
September 17, 2024
Ahem.
September 17, 2024
Shalom! pic.twitter.com/hs9N81y6WR— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 17, 2024
Had to include this one from Marina.
Terrorists be like pic.twitter.com/ajhl6PM3Hk— Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) September 17, 2024
And fin.
Note, we will continue to add memes as the day goes on.
