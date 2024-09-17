Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad

GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:10 PM on September 17, 2024
Gif

You have to hand it to the Mossad. No matter how creative the terrorists in Hamas and Hezbollah try to get, the Israeli intelligence agency always seems to be more creative. 

That was the case today when reports began streaming out of Lebanon that thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah exploded while the terrorists were carrying them in their pockets. Hezbollah had reportedly recently switched to pagers and flip phones for communications because of the vulnerabilities of smartphones. 

That didn't work out so well, did it? 

Words can't really capture what this scene looked like, so here are some videos from Twitter that showed the scene unfolding: 

KA-BOOM. 

The usual suspects in Western media will almost certainly denounce Israel for this, but it sure looks to us like it was a counterstrike against Hezbollah operatives who are intent on killing all of the Jews and wiping Israel off the map. 

It will also come as a surprise to no one that Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was also either carrying a Hezbollah pager or, as indicated below, very close to a terrorist who was carrying one. 

Awww. That's a shame. 

The injuries caused by the exploding pagers soon flooded Lebanon hospitals. 

This is still a developing story, so many details are still coming out, but it seems clear (despite Hezbollah's claim that these pagers were part of a new shipment and may have malfunctioned due to 'malware') that it was Israel who hacked into the devices and caused them to explode. 

Oops. 

OUCH. 

Also, not sorry. 

As you can imagine, Twitter reacted to the news this morning with some hilarious tweets and memes. 

Everyone knows that you don't mess with the Zohan. 

We thought they all might have been sent the pager code '187,' but this is so much better. 

Free exploding pagers for EVERY TERRORIST. 

HAHAHAHAHA.

Again ... OUCH. (And again, not sorry.)

That's one hell of a mohel right there. 

Maybe the best reactions though came from the satirical account, @TheMossadIL.

LOL. 

Yes, this was almost exactly the plot line from the spy movie Kingsman: The Secret Service

We're starting to spit up laughing now. 

For the third time ... OUCH. (And for the third time, not sorry.)

Twitchy will have a lot more coverage about this story today, but for now, we'll close with this parting message for the pager-carrying Hezbollah terrorists: 

BOOM. 

Literally. 

L'chaim indeed! 

Stay tuned to Twitchy for more outstanding memes and reactions on Hezbollah's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day with pagers. 

