Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad

You have to hand it to the Mossad. No matter how creative the terrorists in Hamas and Hezbollah try to get, the Israeli intelligence agency always seems to be more creative.

That was the case today when reports began streaming out of Lebanon that thousands of pagers held by Hezbollah exploded while the terrorists were carrying them in their pockets. Hezbollah had reportedly recently switched to pagers and flip phones for communications because of the vulnerabilities of smartphones.

That didn't work out so well, did it?

Words can't really capture what this scene looked like, so here are some videos from Twitter that showed the scene unfolding:

MAJOR DEVELOPING STORY: Hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists all over Lebanon were just killed / severely injured when their "pagers" all suddenly simultaneously exploded in a scene out of science fiction. pic.twitter.com/4VxzwXzonv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2024

KA-BOOM.

Keep in mind that these explosions, which occurred all over southern Lebanon, happened after Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, announced that it had disrupted a Hezbollah operation to assassinate a former Israeli official with a bomb. https://t.co/GFKw5uXnip — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2024

The usual suspects in Western media will almost certainly denounce Israel for this, but it sure looks to us like it was a counterstrike against Hezbollah operatives who are intent on killing all of the Jews and wiping Israel off the map.

It will also come as a surprise to no one that Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was also either carrying a Hezbollah pager or, as indicated below, very close to a terrorist who was carrying one.

BREAKING



Islamic Republic of Iran state media is reporting that their Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, has been injured due to one of the pager explosions.



They report that the injuries are superficial, but he is being treated in a hospital.



Note: The injury was likely… pic.twitter.com/ZhmgUzvV4z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2024

Awww. That's a shame.

The injuries caused by the exploding pagers soon flooded Lebanon hospitals.

UPDATE: Lebanese hospitals overwhelmed as hundreds upon hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists arrived with critical injuries after Israel allegedly hacked their pagers and blew them up remotely in an incredible operation never seen before. pic.twitter.com/qjeJ3AmF9O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2024

This is still a developing story, so many details are still coming out, but it seems clear (despite Hezbollah's claim that these pagers were part of a new shipment and may have malfunctioned due to 'malware') that it was Israel who hacked into the devices and caused them to explode.

Hezbollah thought it was smart, and switched from smartphones to communicating with old pagers and flip-phones. That didn’t work out so well, as Israel figured out how to cause the batteries to explode remotely, like a mini-Stuxnet. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/udEwRxOtEr — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 17, 2024

Oops.

The pagers are generally kept in their pockets.



This means Israel is literally blowing off Hezbollah testicles all across Lebanon today. Hundreds of them.



Well deserved.



pic.twitter.com/uzKvjDa6DA — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 17, 2024

OUCH.

Also, not sorry.

As you can imagine, Twitter reacted to the news this morning with some hilarious tweets and memes.

I found the guys who gave Hezbollah a great deal on their latest set of pagers… pic.twitter.com/NQsLavlsgJ — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 17, 2024

Everyone knows that you don't mess with the Zohan.

We thought they all might have been sent the pager code '187,' but this is so much better.

"Your pagers gonna explode, your pagers gonna explode, ALL of Hezbollah's pagers are gonna explode!" pic.twitter.com/Xqa77LlLVt — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) September 17, 2024

Free exploding pagers for EVERY TERRORIST.

When my tweet gets 4 likes https://t.co/MqRkCCOSTv — Where's My Diarrhea Check? (@woke_aesthetics) September 17, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA.

Motorola is Mossad 📟 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 17, 2024

Introducing new Mossad agent: Motti Rola! pic.twitter.com/A2L0ePu9dj — Israel75 (@IFNY2775) September 17, 2024

"Sir, we need all staff on hand now!"

"What happened?!"

"Exploded d*cks, sir. Hundreds of them." — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 17, 2024

Again ... OUCH. (And again, not sorry.)

Mass circumcision event,



Brought to you by Motorola. pic.twitter.com/yVpBWmJpRc — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 17, 2024

That's one hell of a mohel right there.

Maybe the best reactions though came from the satirical account, @TheMossadIL.

Our apologies for not being available lately. We were paging people all day. — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 17, 2024

BEEP — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 17, 2024

1200 Hezbollah leaders right now. pic.twitter.com/uA6dSVzae1 — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 17, 2024

LOL.

Yes, this was almost exactly the plot line from the spy movie Kingsman: The Secret Service.

We're starting to spit up laughing now.

These signs are selling like hotcakes in Lebanon right now. pic.twitter.com/3qinytFK6I — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 17, 2024

For the third time ... OUCH. (And for the third time, not sorry.)

Twitchy will have a lot more coverage about this story today, but for now, we'll close with this parting message for the pager-carrying Hezbollah terrorists:

BOOM.

Literally.

L'chaim indeed!

Stay tuned to Twitchy for more outstanding memes and reactions on Hezbollah's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day with pagers.