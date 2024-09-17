GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting About the GOP 'Seething'

No matter how many times we've said (written) this, no matter how many story leads we've used this statement in ... it just keeps fitting the various situations we find ourselves in each and every day.

And that statement is:

You. Do. Not. Hate. The. Media. Enough.

You just don't.

And with what we're seeing from our 'pals' in the media after the second attempt on Trump's life in two months, we've maybe never 'felt' that particular statement more than we are right now. From trying to convince Americans it wasn't a big deal since the gunman did not shoot AT Trump to dill-holes like The Hill making the story about Republicans pouncing (or in this case, seething), the media is working overtime to avoid talking about the real issue we're seeing here in our country right now, and that's political violence.

From one side. Democrats.

Check this garbage out:

GOP seethes after second apparent assassination attempt on Trump https://t.co/wquxbBBtlK — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2024

Yes. We're SEETHING that our nominee has nearly been killed twice in the past two months. How dare we sweethe?

Mary Katharine Ham with the one-two:

I’m gonna need someone in media to use one of those preschool emotion charts to point to the face Republicans are *allowed* to make over a politician being shot at for the second time in two months. https://t.co/CxqNHa1dMS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 17, 2024

Yup. Tell us how we're supposed to feel when some lunatic tries to kill our nominee.

Or, more to the point, I’m angry and outraged that the Secret Service let a gunman get this close to Trump, never mind other pols. — NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) September 17, 2024

It's not just Republicans who should be seething but we are so politically divided ... yeah.

They are so mad that he may get a bump politically. That's all it is. They aren't mad that a lunatic tried to kill Trump again. They are mad it may benefit his polls.



Absolute ghouls. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) September 17, 2024

Ultimately that's what this all boils down to - they don't want Trump to benefit from surviving yet ANOTHER attempt on his life. Sounds crass and cold but this is the Democratic Party we're talking about and they have proven time and time again all they really care about is winning. Well, that and power.

But you knew that.

