Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Exploding Pagerss

In case you needed some feel good news today, Israel has managed to simultaneously detonate hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah terrorists in the Middle East, causing them to explode. The mass casualty incident has killed or injure over 1,800 in the Iranian-backed terror organization.

Of course, the usual suspects who always side with the terrorists are big mad, including Cenk Uygur:

Hundreds of Hezbollah members injured as their pagers blew up. I don't know anyone else that would want to kill or maim hundreds of people in Lebanon other than Israel. So, it looks like Netanyahu's answer is war.



Israel hasn't been defending itself for months, this is just an… — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 17, 2024

The entire post reads:

Israel hasn't been defending itself for months, this is just an offensive war that Israel is starting all over the Midde East. They're now a danger to the world that we are enabling in a reckless way. The over the top corruption of US politicians caused all of this.

'A danger to the world.'

No, they're only a danger to the terrorists who want to kill Jews and wipe Israel off the map.

Have you not followed the news that Hezbollah has been using rockets against Israel and that the northern part of Israel has been evacuated for months? That is already war. — David Strom (@DavidStrom) September 17, 2024

Apparently not.

What's your suggestion on dealing with Israel? Let's get real since you're claiming they are a "danger to the world." — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) September 17, 2024

Here's Cenk fighting in the replies:

Cut all their funding immediately. We should not be enabling their aggressive wars against almost all their neighbors or their dictatorial occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. And ironically, by cutting their funding we'll be helping them get to peace and a better Israel. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 17, 2024

Sir, this is a Wendy's.

Hundreds of Hezbollah members, you say? pic.twitter.com/bmcJWWDaEf — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 17, 2024

Not a tear was shed for them.

They're all terrorists, you idiot.



In other words, your buddies.



They -- and you -- get ZERO sympathy. But we'll be happy to keep laughing at you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 17, 2024

He is an idiot.

I think it's freaking brilliant



And hezbollah are f**king terrorists.... Why do you care?



Why do you seem hell bent on destroying TYT's brand by constantly supporting terrorists??



It's getting to the point the org needs a new face and you shown the door — Lambert (@jspencer67) September 17, 2024

Cenk would also whine if Israel hit Hezbollah with rockets because of civilian casualties (ignoring that Hezbollah and Hamas like to operate around civilians to use them as human shields).

Here, Israel took out 1,800 terrorists with few -- if any -- civilian casualties.

Cenk, you kind of neglect to mention that starting on 10/8 Hizbollah had fired thousands of rockets at Y’sraeli women children and elderly in an unprovoked aggressive action in support of your beloved hamas butt-Buddy terrorist savages. This was a targeted strike on evil actors. — Allan Siegel (@realAllanSiegel) September 17, 2024

Weird how he forgot to mention that part.

"They are now a danger to the world."



Israel pulls off an attack that manages to kill/maim almost exclusively members of a terrorist organization - when said organization has been rocketing Northern Israel indiscriminately - and you are mad at Israel? https://t.co/hMmHynxUiS — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 17, 2024

Yep. He's mad at Israel.

Cenk tweeted this after he made sure to throw away his new Hezbollah pager. https://t.co/e7VZpwUBS7 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 17, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

I personally would love for every terrorist on Earth to be blown up by their own pager at the same time. https://t.co/i1UBXEa0rJ — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) September 17, 2024

Same.

Cenk is sad the terrorists got boom-boomed https://t.co/PH3jFFlXP8 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 17, 2024

He sure is.

Hezbollah fires hundreds of rockets at Israel and this joker is mad Israel was able to strike back in a sophisticated way with minimal civilian injuries? https://t.co/Fy1gc2YocC — Courtland Martens (@Courtland_IRL) September 17, 2024

Sums it up nicely.