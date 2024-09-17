GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Exploding Pagerss

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:25 PM on September 17, 2024
ImgFlip

In case you needed some feel good news today, Israel has managed to simultaneously detonate hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah terrorists in the Middle East, causing them to explode. The mass casualty incident has killed or injure  over 1,800 in the Iranian-backed terror organization.

Of course, the usual suspects who always side with the terrorists are big mad, including Cenk Uygur:

The entire post reads:

Israel hasn't been defending itself for months, this is just an offensive war that Israel is starting all over the Midde East. They're now a danger to the world that we are enabling in a reckless way. The over the top corruption of US politicians caused all of this.

'A danger to the world.'

No, they're only a danger to the terrorists who want to kill Jews and wipe Israel off the map.

Apparently not.

Here's Cenk fighting in the replies:

Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin
Sir, this is a Wendy's.

Not a tear was shed for them.

He is an idiot.

Cenk would also whine if Israel hit Hezbollah with rockets because of civilian casualties (ignoring that Hezbollah and Hamas like to operate around civilians to use them as human shields).

Here, Israel took out 1,800 terrorists with few -- if any -- civilian casualties.

Weird how he forgot to mention that part.

Yep. He's mad at Israel.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Same.

He sure is.

Sums it up nicely.

Tags: CENK UYGUR HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL TERRORISTS

