Newsom Blames Trump for Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Caused by the Utter Failure of Dem Party Leadership

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:26 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Democrat Party-enabled riots swell in Los Angeles as darkness falls Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a break to lie to the American people. Newsom is blaming President Donald Trump for the pro-illegal alien riots he and Mayor Karen Bass encouraged when the duo overreacted to lawful ICE arrests in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s Newsom refusing to take responsibility for the riots created by him and his Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Newsom could bite his tongue, and it would somehow be Trump’s fault.

Posters say the nonexistence of Democrat Party leadership across the board in California is to blame for the fiery pro-illegal alien riots ravaging Los Angeles.

Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY Is (Gets SOOO Much Worse)
Sam J.
Sam J.
Both domestic and foreign rioters know the Democrat Party has their backs.

Here’s a video of officers being attacked by rioters encouraged and enabled by the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party's inaction forced Trump and the federal government to get involved because the sanctuary state of California prioritizes all illegal aliens over American citizens.

Newsom and the Democrats are fighting the will of the American people, who elected Trump to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and repel foreign invaders, even the ones brought in by the Democrat Party. Commenters know this.

As we often repeat, the Democrat Party should be known as the Illegal Alien Party since that’s who they fight for, it’s certainly not Americans, as these riots prove.

