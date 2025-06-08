Newsom Blames Trump for Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Caused by the Utter Failure of Dem Party Leadership

As Democrat Party-enabled riots swell in Los Angeles as darkness falls Sunday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a break to lie to the American people. Newsom is blaming President Donald Trump for the pro-illegal alien riots he and Mayor Karen Bass encouraged when the duo overreacted to lawful ICE arrests in the Los Angeles area.

Advertisement

Here’s Newsom refusing to take responsibility for the riots created by him and his Democrat Party. (WATCH)

🚨Gavin Newsom blames Trump for violent leftist riots in LA:



"Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight. He's exacerbated the conditions. He's lit the proverbial match. He's putting fuel on this fire." pic.twitter.com/Dp5Uf2UhfB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

He has no relationship with the truth. — Prezlee (@Prezlee3) June 9, 2025

That's Newsom. It's never his fault. — USALover (@USALover2025) June 9, 2025

Newsom could bite his tongue, and it would somehow be Trump’s fault.

Posters say the nonexistence of Democrat Party leadership across the board in California is to blame for the fiery pro-illegal alien riots ravaging Los Angeles.

The reason this is happening is because there is a void of leadership in CA. If Newsom would have told people in no uncertain terms if they rioted and attacked police and burned cars, he would have them arrested, and did so. They do not respect him, much less fear him. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) June 9, 2025

Gavin Newsom's inactions during the riots of 2020 simply encouraged the rioters of today. They know that Gov Newsom is a man of words, not of actions. — Paul Lindsey 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@plindseyusa) June 9, 2025

Pretty sure Biden let all those people in our country with his open border policy — Lauren3ve (@Lauren3veMemes) June 9, 2025

Both domestic and foreign rioters know the Democrat Party has their backs.

Here’s a video of officers being attacked by rioters encouraged and enabled by the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

🚨🚨BREAKING: LA rioters have tear gassed California Highway Patrol as they remain trapped in the underpass.



Tear gas was deployed on the protestors. They picked every can up and threw it back.



I am on the ground now pic.twitter.com/5fNU8L4lnF — Cam Higby | America First 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

Yup you’re right Gavin! It was Drumpf that made the rioters light cars on fire and throw scooters over an overpass at police vehicles. Totally his fault! Resign in disgrace. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 9, 2025

Local and state intentional inaction created this. — Curmudgeon-in-Chief (@GenXpatriate) June 9, 2025

The Democrat Party's inaction forced Trump and the federal government to get involved because the sanctuary state of California prioritizes all illegal aliens over American citizens.

Newsom and the Democrats are fighting the will of the American people, who elected Trump to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and repel foreign invaders, even the ones brought in by the Democrat Party. Commenters know this.

Advertisement

Someone tell this clown we voted for mass deportations. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) June 9, 2025

@ICE was impeded and attacked. They will ensure they can do their job and enforce federal law. — MB_AroundTheWorldIn80Days (@DCurtisNelson) June 9, 2025

Gavin Nuisance, passing the buck for his failures yet again.



If Trump “lit a match” by authorizing ICE to enforce immigration law, then 77,000,000 + of us voted for an inferno. 🔥



Keep it going.

3 cheers for Tom Homan and ICE. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 9, 2025

Gawd all he does is deflect when it’s his responsibility to keep citizens safe, not illegals and violent protesters! — ~Just Melissa~ (@Melissa1opinion) June 9, 2025

As we often repeat, the Democrat Party should be known as the Illegal Alien Party since that’s who they fight for, it’s certainly not Americans, as these riots prove.