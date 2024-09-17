David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to Violence Against Trump

We've seen a lot of horrible things written by a lot of horrible people trying to explain why it's ok for Democrats and the media to push violent rhetoric around Trump but this thread from David Frum is the worst of the worst. He is literally justifying violent rhetoric against Trump because he thinks he deserves it.

No, really.

Take a look.

The difference:



The upsetting things said by Trump and Vance are not true.



The upsetting things said about Trump and Vance are true.



Trump really did mount a violent coup against the Constitution. He and his relatives really did take bribes in office, including from foreign… — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2024

His crap post continues:

...governments. He really was helped into power by Russian espionage agencies. He really did steal secret documents from the US government after his election defeat. And Vance really did, and by his own admission, intentionally "create stories" for political advantage that put residents of his state at risk of physical harm.

You know the face you make when you know something is spoiled in the fridge but you can't quite figure out what it is? Yeah, we just made that face.

Frum's thread continues:

When a group of right-wing extremists were arrested for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the COVID pandemic, then-President Trump shrugged it off. "Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't."https://t.co/JmFKvnf9qq — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2024

Aww yes, the fednapping.

How damn dumb does he think his readers really are? You know what, don't answer that.

When a Republican candidate for governor of Montana assaulted a reporter who asked a question he didn't like, Trump praised the candidate: ""Any guy that can do a body slam, he is my type!" https://t.co/kkXDNj4dYS — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2024

Boy, Frum is really reaching hard here.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump speculated about assassinating Hillary Clinton: "If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people — maybe there is, I don’t know.” https://t.co/ASUn68oLkb — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2024

It's as if Frum doesn't realize Trump has been shot at twice in the last two months.

An ABC News investigation in 2020 found 54 specific instances of violent perpetrators citing loyalty to - or inspiration by - Trump as their motive. https://t.co/LbNqE3BU7C pic.twitter.com/oemJPbq692 — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2024

Would it be rude to call Frum a moron, because he'a s moron.

If it's rude we'll apologize later.

A 2023 survey by the Public Religion Research Institute found that Republicans were dramatically more likely than Democrats to justify political violence - and the numbers were rising over time. https://t.co/pcfbiq253X pic.twitter.com/rJPRBkquKO — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 17, 2024

As Frum LITERALLY justifies violence against Trump.

What a twat-waffle.

