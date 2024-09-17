You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's...
Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for...
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following...
GHOULS: Mary Katharine Ham Takes The Hill APART for Making 2nd Trump Shooting...
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Explodin...
Another Assassination Attempt, and Border Truth Bombs
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
No Matter How Hard Kamala Tries to Distance Herself from Creepy Uncle Joe,...
What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes...
The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement...
THIS --> Elon Musk Has Just ONE Word for Hillary Clinton Openly Calling...
Just ONE?! HA! CBS in Nevada Reports DEVASTATING News for Kamala's Campaign ......
YOWZA: Conservatives Hilariously SAVAGE Toady-Looking Never Trumper Downplaying 2nd Trump...
Evil Witch Hillary Clinton, Queen of Russian Hoaxes, Calls for Jailing Americans for...

David Frum TORCHED for Tone-Deaf Thread Trying to JUSTIFY Media Driving Dems to Violence Against Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 17, 2024
Twitchy

We've seen a lot of horrible things written by a lot of horrible people trying to explain why it's ok for Democrats and the media to push violent rhetoric around Trump but this thread from David Frum is the worst of the worst. He is literally justifying violent rhetoric against Trump because he thinks he deserves it.

Advertisement

No, really.

Take a look.

His crap post continues:

...governments. He really was helped into power by Russian espionage agencies. He really did steal secret documents from the US government after his election defeat. And Vance really did, and by his own admission, intentionally "create stories" for political advantage that put residents of his state at risk of physical harm.

You know the face you make when you know something is spoiled in the fridge but you can't quite figure out what it is? Yeah, we just made that face.

Frum's thread continues:

Aww yes, the fednapping.

How damn dumb does he think his readers really are? You know what, don't answer that.

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Advertisement

Boy, Frum is really reaching hard here.

It's as if Frum doesn't realize Trump has been shot at twice in the last two months.

Would it be rude to call Frum a moron, because he'a s moron.

If it's rude we'll apologize later.

Advertisement

As Frum LITERALLY justifies violence against Trump.

What a twat-waffle.

======================================================================

Related:

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

No Matter How Hard Kamala Tries to Distance Herself from Creepy Uncle Joe, We WON'T Let Her

What Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Told Court About His Financial Situation Makes Ya' Go HMMMM

The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life

THIS --> Elon Musk Has Just ONE Word for Hillary Clinton Openly Calling to Jail Americans for Wrong-Speak

=======================================================================

Tags: DAVID FRUM TRUMP VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Sam J.
Paging Hezbollah: A Special Message Just For You From Your Friendly Neighborhood Mossad
Grateful Calvin
You Mad, Bro? Edward Snowden DRAGGED for Trying to Shame Israel Over Hezbollah's Exploding Pagers
Amy Curtis
The Stuff of LEGEND! JD Vance DROPS Kamala and Media in EPIC Statement on 2nd Attempt on Trump's Life
Sam J.
Need a Tissue? Cenk Uygur Whines About Israel Neutering Hezbollah Terrorists With Exploding Pagerss
Amy Curtis
Ana Navarro Falls Flat on Her Face RUSHING to Blame JD Vance for Now DEBUNKED OH Bomb Threats (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions Sam J.
Advertisement