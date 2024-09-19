ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'

Defending and sympathizing with terrorists seems an odd thing to do so openly on social media BUT when you consider the insane amounts of antisemitism we've sadly been seeing in America over the past few years we suppose it's not all that surprising to see. Especially Israel found a way to target terrorists in a way that would reduce the harm done to innocents while decimating the bad guys.
Unlike Hezbollah or Hamas or deliberately who deliberately use the innocent as shields.
User account Hamas Atrocities was good enough to put together a thread of antisemites melting DOWN over the pagers story ... the even included screenshots.
Take a look:
The pagers story is causing a massive antisemite meltdown— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
And it's extremely satisfying 😄
Some examples in the thread below
🧵👇
We start with Nick Fuentes:
Dude, walkie-talkies? pic.twitter.com/yrrGgT1jxQ
Walkie-talkies!
Clearly at a loss for words, Caitlin goes for "weird" and "creepy"— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
What's obvious is that this operation really "freaked everyone out"
Great! 👌 pic.twitter.com/1r67Rv1BGi
Taking the fight to terrorists is weird and creepy.
Alrighty then.
Oh, okay, so Snowden said it's terrorism!— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
So it must be true... pic.twitter.com/U9Lif07QlS
Interesting.
Exploding pagers held by terrorists is nothing less than a "crime against humanity"...— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
I wonder if he had anything to say about Hezbollah bombarding Majdal Shams killing 12 Druze children 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzpFipIcKo
We're going to guess he did not.
My favorite meltdowns are about Israel potentially making all our phones explode.— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
These people are so dumb! pic.twitter.com/a9CGiAfwjl
*sigh*
Then you get the usual pure inventions about what actually happened.— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
A classic by Syrian Girl pic.twitter.com/uj8Kl5aNtc
Anything to paint Israel as the villain.
I can explain, Jessica— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
But you won't understand pic.twitter.com/5VGYURpyXQ
Maybe if they broke out the puppets and crayons?
Daniel Haqiqatjou spews the usual idiotic false claim, and gets a nice community note pic.twitter.com/LRJBxJWUQd— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
Community Notes for the win!
So even the most precisely targeted attack ever, is "randomly targeting people" pic.twitter.com/nAceuw7QDt— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
They simply can't give Israel credit for a fairly brilliant maneuver.
Owen Jones does "whataboutism"— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
And mixing it with lies as usual (doctors and nurses) pic.twitter.com/we1GYV7b0P
WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR TERRORISTS?!
Jake Shields has no brain so he just shares other people's thoughts— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
In this case an idiotic claim that was denied by Hezbollah themselves who said all the pagers were held by their members pic.twitter.com/HoZqrReKH6
Jake Shields has no brain.
Heh.
We'll end with Bassem Yousef truly losing his mind.— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024
"The whole world is a hostage"
Listen, Bassem,
What you wrote is plain stupid.
But I actually like the fact that you feel this way! pic.twitter.com/3OKuIpp1dR
Just plain stupid.
Something like that.
