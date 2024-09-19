Liberal Woman Says MAGA 'Freakin' Hate Us' Because They're the Party of Fun
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on September 19, 2024
ImgFlip

Defending and sympathizing with terrorists seems an odd thing to do so openly on social media BUT when you consider the insane amounts of antisemitism we've sadly been seeing in America over the past few years we suppose it's not all that surprising to see. Especially Israel found a way to target terrorists in a way that would reduce the harm done to innocents while decimating the bad guys.

Unlike Hezbollah or Hamas or deliberately who deliberately use the innocent as shields.

User account Hamas Atrocities was good enough to put together a thread of antisemites melting DOWN over the pagers story ... the even included screenshots.

Take a look:

Walkie-talkies!

Taking the fight to terrorists is weird and creepy.

Alrighty then.

Interesting.

We're going to guess he did not.

Catholics Who Cheer Exploding Pagers Need to Learn Their Faith and Repent
Brett T.
*sigh*

Anything to paint Israel as the villain.

Maybe if they broke out the puppets and crayons?

Community Notes for the win!

They simply can't give Israel credit for a fairly brilliant maneuver.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR TERRORISTS?!

Jake Shields has no brain.

Heh.

Just plain stupid.

Something like that.

