ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'

Defending and sympathizing with terrorists seems an odd thing to do so openly on social media BUT when you consider the insane amounts of antisemitism we've sadly been seeing in America over the past few years we suppose it's not all that surprising to see. Especially Israel found a way to target terrorists in a way that would reduce the harm done to innocents while decimating the bad guys.

Unlike Hezbollah or Hamas or deliberately who deliberately use the innocent as shields.

User account Hamas Atrocities was good enough to put together a thread of antisemites melting DOWN over the pagers story ... the even included screenshots.

Take a look:

The pagers story is causing a massive antisemite meltdown



And it's extremely satisfying 😄

Some examples in the thread below

🧵👇



We start with Nick Fuentes:

Dude, walkie-talkies? pic.twitter.com/yrrGgT1jxQ — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Walkie-talkies!

Clearly at a loss for words, Caitlin goes for "weird" and "creepy"

What's obvious is that this operation really "freaked everyone out"

Great! 👌 pic.twitter.com/1r67Rv1BGi — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Taking the fight to terrorists is weird and creepy.

Alrighty then.

Oh, okay, so Snowden said it's terrorism!

So it must be true... pic.twitter.com/U9Lif07QlS — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Interesting.

Exploding pagers held by terrorists is nothing less than a "crime against humanity"...



I wonder if he had anything to say about Hezbollah bombarding Majdal Shams killing 12 Druze children 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzpFipIcKo — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

We're going to guess he did not.

My favorite meltdowns are about Israel potentially making all our phones explode.

These people are so dumb! pic.twitter.com/a9CGiAfwjl — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

*sigh*

Then you get the usual pure inventions about what actually happened.

A classic by Syrian Girl pic.twitter.com/uj8Kl5aNtc — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Anything to paint Israel as the villain.

I can explain, Jessica

But you won't understand pic.twitter.com/5VGYURpyXQ — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Maybe if they broke out the puppets and crayons?

Daniel Haqiqatjou spews the usual idiotic false claim, and gets a nice community note pic.twitter.com/LRJBxJWUQd — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Community Notes for the win!

So even the most precisely targeted attack ever, is "randomly targeting people" pic.twitter.com/nAceuw7QDt — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

They simply can't give Israel credit for a fairly brilliant maneuver.

Owen Jones does "whataboutism"

And mixing it with lies as usual (doctors and nurses) pic.twitter.com/we1GYV7b0P — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR TERRORISTS?!

Jake Shields has no brain so he just shares other people's thoughts



In this case an idiotic claim that was denied by Hezbollah themselves who said all the pagers were held by their members pic.twitter.com/HoZqrReKH6 — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Jake Shields has no brain.

Heh.

We'll end with Bassem Yousef truly losing his mind.

"The whole world is a hostage"



Listen, Bassem,

What you wrote is plain stupid.

But I actually like the fact that you feel this way! pic.twitter.com/3OKuIpp1dR — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 18, 2024

Just plain stupid.

Something like that.

