NEW (and WTAF?!): Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks DAMNING DEETS About Latest Attempt on Trump's Life

Josh Hawley released another 'leak' from the Secret Service whistleblower except this time it's about the SECOND attempt on Trump's life. Crazy that we have to talk about even one attempt on Trump's life, let alone two.

And that there is a whistleblower at all says so much about our three-letter agencies and ain't none of it any good.

🚨🚨 NEW WHISTLEBLOWER allegations - this time about the latest attempt on Trump’s life. Whistleblower alleges Secret Service apparently failed to account for “known vulnerabilities” at Trump’s golf course. Shooter was able to lie in wait for 12 hours. What is the explanation? pic.twitter.com/8g9J1aFgog — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 19, 2024

A busy by the golf course seems like a fairly obvious vulnerability to us. Hey, we're not experts by any means but c'mon man. And he was there for 12 hours just WAITING. Did they not walk the parameter? Drones maybe?

Nothing?

It's just so ... odd. Again.

INSIDE JOB. — George (@BehizyTweets) September 19, 2024

*cough cough*

Not that we're saying this is the case because we would never say this is the case BUT we could see that someone out there could believe that since they weren't successful the first time they were trying to you know, finish the job.

Again, we're not saying that and we never would.

*cough cough again*

Why can't the Senate get this investigated? Why is the SS allowed to operate without supervision? — Terrence Donahoe (@TerrenceDonahoe) September 19, 2024

So many questions ... so few answers.

Bongino......Why didn't they secure the outer perimeter?

They didn't want to!!! @SecretService — US Army SFC (@USArmySFC_1) September 19, 2024

Common sense tells you that security should you know, secure the parameter.

Just putting that out there.

So between this and the Iran thing, is there any hope that we finally see some justice? — AstralAperture (@AstralAperture) September 19, 2024

Nope.

At least we're not holding our breath ...

