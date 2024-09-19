NEW (and WTAF?!): Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks DAMNING DEETS About Latest Attempt on Trump's Life

Hillary Clinton MELTS Projection Detectors With Trump Warnings During 'Morning Joe' Fawn-F...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Josh Hawley released another 'leak' from the Secret Service whistleblower except this time it's about the SECOND attempt on Trump's life. Crazy that we have to talk about even one attempt on Trump's life, let alone two.

And that there is a whistleblower at all says so much about our three-letter agencies and ain't none of it any good. 

A busy by the golf course seems like a fairly obvious vulnerability to us. Hey, we're not experts by any means but c'mon man. And he was there for 12 hours just WAITING. Did they not walk the parameter? Drones maybe?

Nothing?

It's just so ... odd. Again.

*cough cough*

Not that we're saying this is the case because we would never say this is the case BUT we could see that someone out there could believe that since they weren't successful the first time they were trying to you know, finish the job.

Again, we're not saying that and we never would.

*cough cough again*

So many questions ... so few answers.

Common sense tells you that security should you know, secure the parameter.

Just putting that out there.

Nope.

At least we're not holding our breath ... 

======================================================================

