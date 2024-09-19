NEW (and WTAF?!): Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks DAMNING DEETS About Latest Attempt on Trump's Life

Josh Hawley released another 'leak' from the Secret Service whistleblower except this time it's about the SECOND attempt on Trump's life. Crazy that we have to talk about even one attempt on Trump's life, let alone two.
And that there is a whistleblower at all says so much about our three-letter agencies and ain't none of it any good.
🚨🚨 NEW WHISTLEBLOWER allegations - this time about the latest attempt on Trump’s life. Whistleblower alleges Secret Service apparently failed to account for “known vulnerabilities” at Trump’s golf course. Shooter was able to lie in wait for 12 hours. What is the explanation? pic.twitter.com/8g9J1aFgog— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 19, 2024
A busy by the golf course seems like a fairly obvious vulnerability to us. Hey, we're not experts by any means but c'mon man. And he was there for 12 hours just WAITING. Did they not walk the parameter? Drones maybe?
Nothing?
It's just so ... odd. Again.
INSIDE JOB.— George (@BehizyTweets) September 19, 2024
*cough cough*
Not that we're saying this is the case because we would never say this is the case BUT we could see that someone out there could believe that since they weren't successful the first time they were trying to you know, finish the job.
Again, we're not saying that and we never would.
*cough cough again*
Why can't the Senate get this investigated? Why is the SS allowed to operate without supervision?— Terrence Donahoe (@TerrenceDonahoe) September 19, 2024
So many questions ... so few answers.
Bongino......Why didn't they secure the outer perimeter?— US Army SFC (@USArmySFC_1) September 19, 2024
They didn't want to!!! @SecretService
Recommended
Common sense tells you that security should you know, secure the parameter.
Just putting that out there.
So between this and the Iran thing, is there any hope that we finally see some justice?— AstralAperture (@AstralAperture) September 19, 2024
Nope.
At least we're not holding our breath ...
======================================================================
Related:
9-1-1?! We Just Saw a Murder! Megyn Kelly Tells Chris Murphy She's Coming for His Job and OH HELL YEAH
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'
Keith Olbermann Tries Picking a Fight with Brett Favre Over Pro-American Post and OH DAMN Was THAT Stupid
DUMB Even for Frum: David Frum Justifies Media Driving Dems to Violence Against Trump In Tone-Deaf Thread
NUT FREE ZONE: Here's Some of the Most EXPLODINGLY Funny Pager Memes Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member