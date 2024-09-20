Kamala Harris Admits There's a BIG Problem With Her Plan to Bring Down...
'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for...
Human Pull-String Doll Kamala Harris Cannot Respond to a Simple Question About Border...
OH, SNAP: Nancy Mace's Receipts Bury Creepy Michael Eric Dyson AGAIN After He...
Glenn Greenwald Wishes He Had Old Clips of Rachel Maddow Talking About Dick...
Uncommitted Movement Won’t Endorse Kamala Harris, but Don’t Vote for Anyone Else
CNN's Andy Kaczynski Defends His Exposé on Kamala Harris
THOUGHT POLICE: Gavin Newsom Won't Rule Out Legal Action Against Elon Musk (WATCH)
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says This Election Is Best Example of Why We’re Afraid...
CNN's Peter Hamby Admits the Democrats Haven't Had a Cool Guy Candidate
WaPo: New Study Suggests Coronavirus Originated in Wet Market in Wuhan
'GRANDMA KILLER': Emails Show Cuomo PERSONALLY Altered COVID Nursing Home Death Numbers an...
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Hospital Whistleblower Has TX Law License SUSPE...
Heritage Foundation President Notes Organization Hasn't Even Endorsed Trump

LOOK on Oprah Winfrey's Face as Kamala Tries Explaining What It Means to Be an American PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last night Kamala Harris sat down with Oprah Winfrey and other super wealthy elitists and rambled about many things, none of which made any sense or would convince any sane normal person to vote for her. Luckily for Kamala, there are plenty of crazy weirdos on the Left who would vote for a bologna sandwich if it called itself a Democrat.

Advertisement

And while most everything Kamala talked about was bad, her talking about what it means to be an American was a DOOZY.

Watch this insanity:

Watching Oprah's face while Kamala rambles about what it means to be an American (we think?!) is very telling.

Even she can't believe the BS she's hearing.

Oprah is not stupid, not at all and you know she's thinking, 'What the Hell is this crazy woman talking about?'

They weren't sure what he Hell to do or think and they clearly weren't sure if she was done rambling or not. There is one woman who nods the whole time no matter what Kamala says that encapsulates everything that is wrong with the Democratic Party. Kamala could have been up there saying it's important to kick puppies and that woman just keep nodding her head.

Recommended

'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for 'Installing' Kamala Harris (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Like a good little Democrat.

======================================================================

Related:

'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About Pagers Is LEGEND

It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution

Lefty DOLT Bragging About Reserving Seats at Trump Rallies to Sabotage Him Does NOT Go the Way He Expects

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Screenshot-Filled Thread of Antisemites Flipping OUT Over Pagers 'EXTREMELY Satisfying'

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS OPRAH WINFREY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for 'Installing' Kamala Harris (Watch)
Sam J.
OH, SNAP: Nancy Mace's Receipts Bury Creepy Michael Eric Dyson AGAIN After He Called Her a Racist
Grateful Calvin
Human Pull-String Doll Kamala Harris Cannot Respond to a Simple Question About Border Security
Grateful Calvin
Glenn Greenwald Wishes He Had Old Clips of Rachel Maddow Talking About Dick Cheney
Brett T.
King of Cringe Tim Walz Gets Absolutely Obliterated for Lame Haircut Selfie With VERY Un-Diverse Cabinet
Amy Curtis
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for 'Installing' Kamala Harris (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement