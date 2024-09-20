LOOK on Oprah Winfrey's Face as Kamala Tries Explaining What It Means to Be an American PRICELESS (Watch)

Last night Kamala Harris sat down with Oprah Winfrey and other super wealthy elitists and rambled about many things, none of which made any sense or would convince any sane normal person to vote for her. Luckily for Kamala, there are plenty of crazy weirdos on the Left who would vote for a bologna sandwich if it called itself a Democrat.

And while most everything Kamala talked about was bad, her talking about what it means to be an American was a DOOZY.

Watch this insanity:

Kamala attempts to explain what it means to be an American.



She absolutely fails miserably.



No human being says so much without saying anything at all.pic.twitter.com/E9x7zl5IoD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2024

Watching Oprah's face while Kamala rambles about what it means to be an American (we think?!) is very telling.

Even she can't believe the BS she's hearing.

Look at Oprah’s face….and when Kamala finishes rambling, she just says “Hmmm.” Oprah is too smart not to get that this woman is vapid, unqualified, and has a drinking problem. #KamalaHarris #Oprah https://t.co/7mR6Qk8Df0 — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) September 20, 2024

Oprah is not stupid, not at all and you know she's thinking, 'What the Hell is this crazy woman talking about?'

My goodness. So embarrassing — sandy (@sgalicastro) September 20, 2024

The audience didn’t even clap until they knew the show was over. Guarantee this group was bussed in, too! — Diana Gabriel (@dianagabriel89) September 20, 2024

They weren't sure what he Hell to do or think and they clearly weren't sure if she was done rambling or not. There is one woman who nods the whole time no matter what Kamala says that encapsulates everything that is wrong with the Democratic Party. Kamala could have been up there saying it's important to kick puppies and that woman just keep nodding her head.

Like a good little Democrat.

