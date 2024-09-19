'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

ABC News was not welcome at Trumps New York Rally, not even a little bit. But it wasn't Trump who kicked them out ... no no, it was his supporters. Fed up New Yorkers who have had it with the mainstream media, ESPECIALLY the outlet that all but handed Kamala Harris the debate on a silver platter.
This warms this editor's cold dead heart, just a little bit.
Watch.
FAKE NEWS ABC just got BOOTED from Trump’s New York rally by fed up patriots 🔥— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2024
This is beautiful 🤣
pic.twitter.com/3grHLSXfTS
USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
USA USA USA USA USA USA USA
Seriously, how can you not fist-pump and chant USA watching that?
This is exactly the treatment fake news media deserves🔥🔥— Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) September 18, 2024
At best.
It is almost like the crowd knows who the real enemy is in America, good on them!— Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) September 18, 2024
Tonight on ABC - "White Supremacy if our biggest threat"— The_Hubris_Filled_Moron 🇺🇲 (@Manny_Ribera__) September 19, 2024
HA HA HA HA
This is funny because it's all too possible from ABC.
Hahaha, this is how it's done.— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 18, 2024
God bless our patriots for not putting up with ABC rigging the presidential Debate for Kamala
We need more of it.
Looks like ABC lost this debate. 😏 pic.twitter.com/Biye4hqnas— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 18, 2024
