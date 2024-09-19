FAKE NEWS: CNN Puts ProPublica Editor on Air to Continue Spreading DANGEROUS LIES...
'Get TF Outta Here'! Fed Up New Yorkers KICKING ABC Out of Trump's New York Rally Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

ABC News was not welcome at Trumps New York Rally, not even a little bit. But it wasn't Trump who kicked them out ... no no, it was his supporters. Fed up New Yorkers who have had it with the mainstream media, ESPECIALLY the outlet that all but handed Kamala Harris the debate on a silver platter.

This warms this editor's cold dead heart, just a little bit.

Watch.

USA USA USA USA USA USA USA 

USA USA USA USA USA USA USA 

USA USA USA USA USA USA USA

Seriously, how can you not fist-pump and chant USA watching that?

At best.

HA HA HA HA

This is funny because it's all too possible from ABC.

We need more of it.

Annnd fin.

======================================================================

