It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution

Tim Walz is not a fan of free speech.
Granted, we have yet to see any Democrat who actually understands what free speech really looks like but considering this dolt wants to be our VP you'd think he'd at least have a basic understanding of it.
But ... nope.
Watch this:
“There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.”— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 17, 2024
— Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/js8WhTpqkt
Looks like his neck is about to eat his face.
Oh, and of course, he's wrong.
RFK Jr. was good enough to school him:
Yes there is, Tim. It is called the U.S. Constitution. That is exactly what prevents the government from stifling dissent by labeling something “hate speech” or “misinformation.”— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 19, 2024
Yes, I understand, some forms of speech are repugnant, such as expressions of racial bigotry.… https://t.co/ECB2O4Napt
His post continues:
Problem is, the category of hate speech expands to include everything the censors “hate.” As for misinformation, who decides what is true and what is false? The government? In authoritarian countries, yes, the government. That is why freedom of speech lies at the very heart of democracy.
Yup. That.
It's not just speech you like or agree with, Timmy.
Kamala Harris and fellow Democrats couldn’t care less about the US Constitution. Kamala said in the ABC Debate that Trump plans on terminating the Constitution… Funny because Democrats ALWAYS accuse the other side of what they end up doing— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 19, 2024
Recommended
It's what they do best.
Tyranny is at the gates!— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 19, 2024
These people will destroy constitutional freedoms without a second thought https://t.co/3K3i4psLg4
And THAT ain't no lie.
