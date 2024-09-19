Recently Retired Border Patrol Chief's Testimony About Coverup Order Is DAMNING for Harris...
It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz is not a fan of free speech.

Granted, we have yet to see any Democrat who actually understands what free speech really looks like but considering this dolt wants to be our VP you'd think he'd at least have a basic understanding of it. 

But ... nope.

Watch this:

Looks like his neck is about to eat his face.

Oh, and of course, he's wrong.

RFK Jr. was good enough to school him:

His post continues:

Problem is, the category of hate speech expands to include everything the censors “hate.” As for misinformation, who decides what is true and what is false? The government? In authoritarian countries, yes, the government. That is why freedom of speech lies at the very heart of democracy.

Yup. That. 

It's not just speech you like or agree with, Timmy.

