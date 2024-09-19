It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim Walz on Free Speech and the Constitution

Tim Walz is not a fan of free speech.

Granted, we have yet to see any Democrat who actually understands what free speech really looks like but considering this dolt wants to be our VP you'd think he'd at least have a basic understanding of it.

Advertisement

But ... nope.

Watch this:

“There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.”



— Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/js8WhTpqkt — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 17, 2024

Looks like his neck is about to eat his face.

Oh, and of course, he's wrong.

RFK Jr. was good enough to school him:

Yes there is, Tim. It is called the U.S. Constitution. That is exactly what prevents the government from stifling dissent by labeling something “hate speech” or “misinformation.”



Yes, I understand, some forms of speech are repugnant, such as expressions of racial bigotry.… https://t.co/ECB2O4Napt — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 19, 2024

His post continues:

Problem is, the category of hate speech expands to include everything the censors “hate.” As for misinformation, who decides what is true and what is false? The government? In authoritarian countries, yes, the government. That is why freedom of speech lies at the very heart of democracy.

Yup. That.

It's not just speech you like or agree with, Timmy.

Kamala Harris and fellow Democrats couldn’t care less about the US Constitution. Kamala said in the ABC Debate that Trump plans on terminating the Constitution… Funny because Democrats ALWAYS accuse the other side of what they end up doing — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 19, 2024

It's what they do best.

Tyranny is at the gates!



These people will destroy constitutional freedoms without a second thought https://t.co/3K3i4psLg4 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 19, 2024

And THAT ain't no lie.

======================================================================