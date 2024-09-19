WOW! Patricia Heaton Has OFFICIALLY Had Enough of AOC's Antisemitic CRAP - Calls Her Out in a HUGE Way

Ain't that cute? AOC thinks terrorists are 'innocent civilians'. And by cute we mean annoying and all too predictable.
Ok, so it's not really cute but give us a break with this terrorist sympathizing, antisemitic, babbling nonsense. Sandy never met an antisemite she didn't like, or a terrorist she wouldn't support so long as they're somehow attacking Israel.
Check this out.
Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2024
This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a…
Her whiny post continues:
... to prevent a wider conflict.
Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology.
She seems awfully upset that Israel isn't just laying back and allowing the terrorists to you know, terrorize them.
Patricia Heaton was having NONE of it.
Hey @AOC where were you when Hezbollah murdered 12 Druze children on a soccer field with indiscriminate bombing? *Crickets* Please sit this one out. Your J*w h*tred is showing. https://t.co/2FMe5pT35U— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 19, 2024
AOC's Jew hatred always shows through, it's sort of her thing.
Thank you for speaking up for Jewish people, Patricia. It's been incredibly disheartening how many people like AOC support terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas massacring Israeli civilians, but shriek in outrage if Israel fights back.— ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) September 19, 2024
It's bizarre how anyone would NOT speak up for the Jewish people but we suppose Democrats are gonna Democrat.
She’s never called out Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/LB03ImTXbH— RomeoDoggyDog (@RomeoDoggyDogg) September 19, 2024
Of course she hasn't.
And she never even mentions that they are terrorists!— Kim (@freedomcat0703) September 19, 2024
Because she agrees with them.
