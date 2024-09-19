WOW! Patricia Heaton Has OFFICIALLY Had Enough of AOC's Antisemitic CRAP - Calls Her Out in a HUGE Way

It's SO On! RFK Jr. Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Tim...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on September 19, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ain't that cute? AOC thinks terrorists are 'innocent civilians'. And by cute we mean annoying and all too predictable.

Ok, so it's not really cute but give us a break with this terrorist sympathizing, antisemitic, babbling nonsense. Sandy never met an antisemite she didn't like, or a terrorist she wouldn't support so long as they're somehow attacking Israel.

Check this out.

Her whiny post continues:

... to prevent a wider conflict.

Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology.

She seems awfully upset that Israel isn't just laying back and allowing the terrorists to you know, terrorize them.

Patricia Heaton was having NONE of it.

AOC's Jew hatred always shows through, it's sort of her thing.

It's bizarre how anyone would NOT speak up for the Jewish people but we suppose Democrats are gonna Democrat.

Of course she hasn't. 

Because she agrees with them.

