Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About Pagers Is LEGEND

There are many reasons to like Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman. She is a staunch conservative, a Trump supporter, a true Wyomingite, OH, and she whooped the smug, pretentious pants off Liz Cheney by nearly 40 points in 2022.
It. Was. Glorious.
And speaking of glorious, her reaction to a bunch of mealy-mouthed Code Pink supporters screeching about pagers (or whatever the Hell it is they screech about every day) was pretty damn epic.
Watch:
When @RepHageman saw Code Pink today, she asked them "Do you have your pagers with you?" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AdMfbMysVj— Stu (@thestustustudio) September 18, 2024
We see what she did there.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
Although if we know Code Pink (and after covering them for a long, long time we kinda sorta do) they weren't nearly amused about this as we are.
Democrats are now feverishly working on a law to make snarking at peace activists illegal.— Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) September 19, 2024
Don't give them any ideas.
Beast mode. I love it.— 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 19, 2024
Wyoming tough, baby.
Good for her. We need more like her.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 19, 2024
Indeed. More like her, less like Liz Cheney.
I just love that lady!— LindaRoyer (@LindaRoyer1) September 19, 2024
That was badass! pic.twitter.com/H9wNnF7Jwh— Dr. Supreme Court Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) September 18, 2024
Wyoming got a true Diamond among stones with @HagemanforWY !!— Just The Way 4wd (@JustTheWay4wd) September 19, 2024
And again, the best part of the whole thing is just how BADLY she beat Liz Cheney.
So bad.
So awesome.
Just like this video.
