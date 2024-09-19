Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About Pagers Is LEGEND

Desperate Dems Dragging THIS Old Anti-American Bag of Bones Around MI Isn't the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There are many reasons to like Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman. She is a staunch conservative, a Trump supporter, a true Wyomingite, OH, and she whooped the smug, pretentious pants off Liz Cheney by nearly 40 points in 2022.

It. Was. Glorious.

And speaking of glorious, her reaction to a bunch of mealy-mouthed Code Pink supporters screeching about pagers (or whatever the Hell it is they screech about every day) was pretty damn epic.

Watch:

We see what she did there.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Although if we know Code Pink (and after covering them for a long, long time we kinda sorta do) they weren't nearly amused about this as we are. 

Don't give them any ideas.

Wyoming tough, baby.

Indeed. More like her, less like Liz Cheney.

And again, the best part of the whole thing is just how BADLY she beat Liz Cheney. 

So bad.

So awesome.

Just like this video.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

