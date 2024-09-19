Wyo. Rep. Harriet 'WHOOPED Liz Cheney' Hageman's Reaction to Code Pink SCREECHING About Pagers Is LEGEND

There are many reasons to like Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman. She is a staunch conservative, a Trump supporter, a true Wyomingite, OH, and she whooped the smug, pretentious pants off Liz Cheney by nearly 40 points in 2022.

Advertisement

It. Was. Glorious.

And speaking of glorious, her reaction to a bunch of mealy-mouthed Code Pink supporters screeching about pagers (or whatever the Hell it is they screech about every day) was pretty damn epic.

Watch:

When @RepHageman saw Code Pink today, she asked them "Do you have your pagers with you?" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AdMfbMysVj — Stu (@thestustustudio) September 18, 2024

We see what she did there.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Although if we know Code Pink (and after covering them for a long, long time we kinda sorta do) they weren't nearly amused about this as we are.

Democrats are now feverishly working on a law to make snarking at peace activists illegal. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) September 19, 2024

Don't give them any ideas.

Beast mode. I love it. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 19, 2024

Wyoming tough, baby.

Good for her. We need more like her. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 19, 2024

Indeed. More like her, less like Liz Cheney.

I just love that lady! — LindaRoyer (@LindaRoyer1) September 19, 2024

That was badass! pic.twitter.com/H9wNnF7Jwh — Dr. Supreme Court Justice (@Troll_Troll4Fun) September 18, 2024

Wyoming got a true Diamond among stones with @HagemanforWY !! — Just The Way 4wd (@JustTheWay4wd) September 19, 2024

And again, the best part of the whole thing is just how BADLY she beat Liz Cheney.

So bad.

So awesome.

Just like this video.

======================================================================