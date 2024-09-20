Kamala Harris Admits There's a BIG Problem With Her Plan to Bring Down...
'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for 'Installing' Kamala Harris (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on September 20, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

FINALLY.

There's at least one Democrat out there who is saying the quiet part out loud ... nobody voted for Kamala Harris and she has not won a single primary but somehow she's their presidential candidate? What the Hell? This editor has been shouting about this insanity since the very powerful shadow government that is clearly running the government decided the democratically chosen candidate for the Democrats was booted off the ticket and replaced with an imbecile nobody wants. Hey, we don't pretend to be fans of the party anyway HOWEVER this is wrong and an abuse of our most basic fundamentals.



We do not install candidates in this country, we vote them in.

And this guy gets it.

Watch this:

He's right. Democrats have become the authoritarian elitist 'trust me bro' party and amazingly, Democrats seem to be going along with it. 

We never ever want to hear another Democrat or Leftist accuse the Right of being in a cult. Seriously.

OR they say it's Kamala's turn. Remember when they kept telling us it was Hillary Clinton's turn?

Yeah.

BINGO.

We've also seen some people claiming it's all good because the delegates chose to give her their votes and that somehow counts as voting for her.

No, really. What do you know, we made the same face you're making right now.



Ignorance is bliss.





