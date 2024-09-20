'Trust Me, BRO': Life-Long Democrat Just Goes OFF on His Own Party for 'Installing' Kamala Harris (Watch)

FINALLY.

There's at least one Democrat out there who is saying the quiet part out loud ... nobody voted for Kamala Harris and she has not won a single primary but somehow she's their presidential candidate? What the Hell? This editor has been shouting about this insanity since the very powerful shadow government that is clearly running the government decided the democratically chosen candidate for the Democrats was booted off the ticket and replaced with an imbecile nobody wants. Hey, we don't pretend to be fans of the party anyway HOWEVER this is wrong and an abuse of our most basic fundamentals.

We do not install candidates in this country, we vote them in.

And this guy gets it.

Watch this:

This is a lifelong Democrat saying this. pic.twitter.com/eVq3t5llbi — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 20, 2024

He's right. Democrats have become the authoritarian elitist 'trust me bro' party and amazingly, Democrats seem to be going along with it.

We never ever want to hear another Democrat or Leftist accuse the Right of being in a cult. Seriously.

Spot on. They are absolutely the trust me bro party. — 🍎🌻Colorado Girl in Ohio🌻🍎 (@ColoradoOhio) September 20, 2024

I was told by someone that the people aren’t smart enough to pick a candidate so it is just fine that the Democratic Party picked it for them.



I then pointed out that perhaps they don’t like actual democracy. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) September 20, 2024

OR they say it's Kamala's turn. Remember when they kept telling us it was Hillary Clinton's turn?

Yeah.

He is absolutely right pic.twitter.com/QKxd1nUCKn — Jbob (@Jbob198X) September 20, 2024

BINGO.

Blind allegiance is the same as gaslighting yourself. — M. R. McNeely - Writer/Poet/Author (@Poet_MR_McNeely) September 20, 2024

We've also seen some people claiming it's all good because the delegates chose to give her their votes and that somehow counts as voting for her.

No, really. What do you know, we made the same face you're making right now.

I'll bet most Democrats voting for Harris, don't even know what he's talking about. And they want to keep it that way. That's what they call Democracy. — Matthew Hedstrom (@Alpha_Omega123) September 20, 2024

Ignorance is bliss.

