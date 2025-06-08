Aimless Amy: Dem Voters Say They Hate Their Own Party but All Klobuchar Can Muster is ‘BUT TRUMP!’

The Democrats are being confronted by new polling that shows their base of voters is utterly disgusted with them. This sounds like a great opportunity for Democrats to highlight all their new ideas to excite their base. Who are we kidding? They’ve got nothing. Well, except a lame, decade-old excuse that goes like this, ‘Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, and lastly, TRUMP!’
Here’s Democrat Amy Klobuchar doing her version of the mantra. (WATCH)
Amy Klobuchar confronted with BRUTAL Democrat polling numbers by CBS:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025
"71% of Democrats say their leaders are ineffective. You’re in Democratic leadership. Why are they wrong?"
KLOBUCHAR: Because Trump.
Sensing a trend here. 😂 https://t.co/Fmm0lbauSy pic.twitter.com/GJLTmy4TXX
June 8, 2025
“But muh Trump” isn’t working anymore.— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) June 8, 2025
Even the shill networks are catching onto the gift
Those few seconds of silence before Klobuchar responds is priceless— Dillon, not affiliated with Democrat gangs (@000Dillon000) June 8, 2025
Silence is our favorite thing about Klobuchar.
Klobuchar isn’t the only Democrat with no solution for detoxifying the party’s brand. Hakeem Jeffries offered the same ‘But Trump!’ on Saturday. Commenters say the Democrats act like they have no agency.
They never take responsibility. Everything is always Trump's fault.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 8, 2025
It killed me because of the ham-fisted coordination in response to this polling, same as we saw from Hakeem yesterday— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025
I really believe they're sent talking points.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 8, 2025
They have a remarkable ability to blame Trump for everything, including their own failures.
Today’s talking point is ‘TRUMP!’
Several commenters noticed that Klobuchar sounded uneasy discussing her party’s plummeting poll numbers.
Her voice sounds really shaky like she’s about to cry— Maria (@maria0917_maria) June 8, 2025
The shaking has gotten really bad.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 8, 2025
Her voice is always been cringe— Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) June 8, 2025
They're losing control and they know it.— leviathan26050 (@leviathan232149) June 8, 2025
It’s called panic.— Mary Raymakers (@RaymakersMary) June 8, 2025
I would like to see Amy Klobuchar talk with Independents and Republicans like she claims she does.— The Hills Out Back (@HillsOutBack) June 8, 2025
She is back on the same old lines as before that hold no water.
She has no plans and nothing new just "blah-blah-blah" . . .
It’s because the rudderless Democrat Party has nothing to offer except its hatred and resistance to Trump. They can not define themselves without his name being mentioned over and over again. Remove Trump, and there’s nothing there.
