And THIS Is Why Nonprofits and Their Leftist Leaders SUCK: No, Dingus, Illegals...
Go Home, Honey, You're DRUNK: Ellen Barkin Gets BRUTAL History Lesson for Calling...
Bro, Take Your MEDS! Cory Booker Literally Becomes THE MEME Babbling About 'Peaceful...
Bill Melugin 'Introduces' Illegals Arrested by ICE in LA Who Dems Have Been...

Aimless Amy: Dem Voters Say They Hate Their Own Party but All Klobuchar Can Muster is ‘BUT TRUMP!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

The Democrats are being confronted by new polling that shows their base of voters is utterly disgusted with them. This sounds like a great opportunity for Democrats to highlight all their new ideas to excite their base. Who are we kidding? They’ve got nothing. Well, except a lame, decade-old excuse that goes like this, ‘Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, and lastly, TRUMP!’

Here’s Democrat Amy Klobuchar doing her version of the mantra. (WATCH)

Silence is our favorite thing about Klobuchar.

Klobuchar isn’t the only Democrat with no solution for detoxifying the party’s brand. Hakeem Jeffries offered the same ‘But Trump!’ on Saturday. Commenters say the Democrats act like they have no agency.

Today’s talking point is ‘TRUMP!’

Several commenters noticed that Klobuchar sounded uneasy discussing her party’s plummeting poll numbers.

It’s because the rudderless Democrat Party has nothing to offer except its hatred and resistance to Trump. They can not define themselves without his name being mentioned over and over again. Remove Trump, and there’s nothing there.

