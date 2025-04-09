A Helping Span: New Chinese Bridge Is Nine Times Taller than San Francisco’s Golden Gate (WATCH)

President Trump Says Democrats Facilitating Illegal Alien Invasion at Southern Border Was...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:31 AM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The world’s tallest bridge is set to open in China later this year. The mammoth marvel is nine times taller than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco but over half a mile shorter.

Here are more details. (READ)

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to open this year, becoming the world's tallest bridge at 2050 feet high.   

Recent footage of the bridge has been released, showing crews putting on the finishing touches.

One of the most insane facts about the bridge is that construction began in 2022, meaning it took just three years for it to be built.

The bridge is nearly a mile long and stands nine times higher than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The bridge will cut travel time for drivers from an hour to a minute.

It reportedly cost about $280 million.

Don’t view this if you’re afraid of heights. (WATCH)

Many posters were surprised at the big construction project's relatively small price tag.

That’s pretty true.

One commenter worries that corners are being cut and compromises are being made to build the bridge quickly and cheaply. He points to the Chinese-constructed skyscraper that recently collapsed during Thailand’s devastating earthquake. (WATCH)

Wow! That was like a Jenga game tower.

Some posters saw the bridge as an opportunity to make fun of America’s recent foray into ridiculous DEI.

Maybe we can deport some of our illegal alien population to China to help with their worker diversity issues. Although, they're probably more adept at scaling walls than building bridges.

