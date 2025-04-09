A Helping Span: New Chinese Bridge Is Nine Times Taller than San Francisco’s Golden Gate (WATCH)

The world’s tallest bridge is set to open in China later this year. The mammoth marvel is nine times taller than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco but over half a mile shorter.

Here are more details. (READ)

China's Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to open this year, becoming the world's tallest bridge at 2050 feet high. Recent footage of the bridge has been released, showing crews putting on the finishing touches. One of the most insane facts about the bridge is that construction began in 2022, meaning it took just three years for it to be built. The bridge is nearly a mile long and stands nine times higher than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The bridge will cut travel time for drivers from an hour to a minute. It reportedly cost about $280 million.

Don’t view this if you’re afraid of heights. (WATCH)

One of the most insane facts about the bridge is that… pic.twitter.com/DLWuEV2sXQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2025

Many posters were surprised at the big construction project's relatively small price tag.

Wow $280M seems cheap! This tiny bridge replacement in Victoria BC cost over $100M pic.twitter.com/nea5foYShP — R-Jam (@R_Jam17) April 8, 2025

Would cost 280 billion in the US and take 15 years with all the red tape.



Then they would tear it down for being a racist bridge.



Progress — Really American 🇺🇲 (@ReaIIyAmerican1) April 9, 2025

Most states couldn't complete the planning for 280,000,000



Not joking here. — AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) April 9, 2025

That’s pretty true.

One commenter worries that corners are being cut and compromises are being made to build the bridge quickly and cheaply. He points to the Chinese-constructed skyscraper that recently collapsed during Thailand’s devastating earthquake. (WATCH)

Additional footage showing the collapse of an under construction skyscraper in Bangkok, during today’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake on the border between Thailand and Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/NX3o5XbJtA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 28, 2025

Wow! That was like a Jenga game tower.

Some posters saw the bridge as an opportunity to make fun of America’s recent foray into ridiculous DEI.

This is impressive but it’s important to remember that China scores horribly in terms of diversity and despite these advancements remains less progressive than the US. — Ed Krassenstein Press Release (Parody) (@FedKrassen) April 8, 2025

I agree, they need more LGBT female people of color working on that bridge. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2025

and don’t forget unions lots and lots of unions. — Bob Carter (@bobcarter101) April 9, 2025

From what I understand, they hire almost exclusively Asians in China. Wild! — Mookie Meadows (@MookieMeadows) April 9, 2025

Maybe we can deport some of our illegal alien population to China to help with their worker diversity issues. Although, they're probably more adept at scaling walls than building bridges.