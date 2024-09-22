This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE Vote for Her Means

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Mike Lee put together a fairly exceptional thread explaining exactly what a vote for Kamala Harris means, especially when it comes to religion. There are many reasons not to vote for Kamala but this is ... scary stuff.

And something everyone on the Right who is claiming they're voting for Kamala because they hate Trump should absolutely have to read.

Twice.

Take a gander:

This. ^

Which is the opposite of our most basic fundamentals.

Keep going.

Funny how she doesn't talk about it much.

Wow.

We struggle to understand how anyone would vote for Kamala but we digress.

EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)
Sam J.
Makes zero sense, much like her campaign in general.

Take a look.

Then send this to anyone you know who's even considering voting for the woman nobody voted for in the first place.

=======================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MIKE LEE TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

