Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE Vote for Her Means

Mike Lee put together a fairly exceptional thread explaining exactly what a vote for Kamala Harris means, especially when it comes to religion. There are many reasons not to vote for Kamala but this is ... scary stuff.

Advertisement

And something everyone on the Right who is claiming they're voting for Kamala because they hate Trump should absolutely have to read.

Twice.

Take a gander:

🧵 1. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote against any religious institution, including schools, universities, hospitals, and charities. The media doesn’t want you to know about the Do No Harm Act. They won’t ask her about it because they know the answer. https://t.co/6fQ0LtItRq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

This. ^

2. This is the truth: Kamala Harris doesn’t believe that religious institutions should be able to live according to their faith. Rather, they must bend the knee to the popular social justice movement of the day. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

Which is the opposite of our most basic fundamentals.

Keep going.

4. There’s an argument to be made that the Do No Harm Act was a (if not THE) centerpiece in Kamala’s short tenure in the Senate. It has among the most co-sponsors of any legislation she introduced. https://t.co/gNFm5F7OD7 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

Funny how she doesn't talk about it much.

5. Here’s a link to Kamala Harris’s Do No Harm Act. https://t.co/ggmpQepdNh — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

Wow.

6. I struggle a little to understand why Latter-day Saints would vote for her, in light of her efforts to gut the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, but to each his own. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

We struggle to understand how anyone would vote for Kamala but we digress.

7. I struggle far more to understand why the Church’s media operation would go out of its way to help her hide her crusades against religious freedom. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

Makes zero sense, much like her campaign in general.

8. Don’t just take my word for it. Please take a look at this opinion piece, correctly analyzing Harris’s hostility toward religious freedom, published by Michael Gerson in The Washington Post:https://t.co/M57a2Bh7r0 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 22, 2024

Take a look.

Then send this to anyone you know who's even considering voting for the woman nobody voted for in the first place.

=======================================================================

Related:

EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)

Janet Jackson Gets WAAAAY Too Honest About Kamala Harris LYING About Her Race and Media Just Can't DEAL

Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very BAD Oprah Interview was Even WORSE Than We Thought and LOL

JD Vance Shuts Liars at Kamala HQ DOWN for Accusing Him of 'Running From the Press' and It's GLORIOUS

Muy ESTUPIDA! AOC Plays Her 'Latina Card' Defending Kamala the Border Czar and HOO BOY (LOL-Watch)

=======================================================================