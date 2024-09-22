EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious...
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than We Thought (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

When Joe Biden had to use a teleprompter everywhere he went we sort of understood it because the guy's brain is like oatmeal that's been sitting outside in the sun for a few days ... sure, we made fun of him for being unable to have a simple conversation without prewritten statements available to him but still. 

At least Joe had an excuse.

Kamala Harris? Not so much although to be fair, her brain is also like oatmeal that's been sitting outside for at least a day but not because she's a million years old.

She's just an unlikable, ignorant, unqualified, fraudulent imbecile.

Case in point:

Her handlers never want her going off-script even with friendlies like Oprah Winfrey. That says a lot and as we've said before, ain't none of it any good.

But of course, it gets worse. Much worse.

HILARIOUSLY worse.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch, our side.

OOF.

And wow.

SO MUCH wow.

A fake candidate who was installed and not elected by a bunch of powerful authoritarians who kicked out the candidate elected by the people for being too old ... yup. Democrats should be ASHAMED.

That's a fair point, but ...

Even ON script she falls apart.

Yeah, yikes.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

