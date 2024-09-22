REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than We Thought (Watch)

When Joe Biden had to use a teleprompter everywhere he went we sort of understood it because the guy's brain is like oatmeal that's been sitting outside in the sun for a few days ... sure, we made fun of him for being unable to have a simple conversation without prewritten statements available to him but still.

At least Joe had an excuse.

Kamala Harris? Not so much although to be fair, her brain is also like oatmeal that's been sitting outside for at least a day but not because she's a million years old.

She's just an unlikable, ignorant, unqualified, fraudulent imbecile.

Case in point:

WOW! Apparently Kamala Harris had a freaking TELEPROMPTER during her “interview” with Oprah



Scamala Harris is a fraud! pic.twitter.com/BZ7RGahJXs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2024

Her handlers never want her going off-script even with friendlies like Oprah Winfrey. That says a lot and as we've said before, ain't none of it any good.

But of course, it gets worse. Much worse.

HILARIOUSLY worse.

Apparently this goes even further! Kamala had to fake her ZOOM support too! 🤣



This is so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/x5OQ9wS9FE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch, our side.

OOF.

And wow.

SO MUCH wow.

Everything about Kamala is fake and staged. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 22, 2024

A fake candidate who was installed and not elected by a bunch of powerful authoritarians who kicked out the candidate elected by the people for being too old ... yup. Democrats should be ASHAMED.

To play devils advocate. The teleprompter could just be Oprah’s for intro and has the questions for her to ask. It doesn’t necessarily mean it had Kamala’s answers or that she could even see the one in this video. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) September 22, 2024

That's a fair point, but ...

The first several lines of the teleprompter were part of Kamala’s final statement.



She was reading off a teleprompter. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 22, 2024

If she goes off script she falls apart. — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) September 22, 2024

Even ON script she falls apart.

Yeah, yikes.

