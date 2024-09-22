Janet Jackson Gets WAAAAY Too Honest About Kamala Harris LYING About Her Race and Media Just Can't DEAL

EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on September 22, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Janet Jackson said the quiet part about Kamala Harris's race out loud. You know the part that most people on the Left, in Hollywood, and in the media have been trying to ignore since Biden chose her for her sex and skin color.

She's not black.

From Page Six:

Janet Jackson is being called “irrelevant” and a “leech” after she questioned Kamala Harris’ race in an interview with the Guardian published on Saturday.

“She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” the “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker, 58, said during a chat about “the State of the Union.”

Of course people are calling Jackson names for being honest about Kamal - that's not allowed, ya' know.

Not to mention, well, Kamala really isn't black.

OH NO, NOW WE'VE SAID IT ... the horror. The Left won't like us now! Wait, they hate us already, we're good. See, it's good to be hated by horrible people on the Left because that means we can be honest. Freeing, right?

Media lost their damn minds:

Variety ... HA HA HA HA

And 'right wing conspiracy,' now THAT is funny. What a bunch of lying, fake, fraudulent butt-holes who are so busy carrying water for the Democrats they can't even accept the truth about Kamala. The issue here is Kamala has more than once used her race to pretend she's more important than she really is, from calling herself the first female Indian senator in CA to basking in the adoration of moronic leftists fawning over the first black female president.

This is not about race per se, but about Kamala being a fake.

Which she is, in all ways.

=======================================================================

