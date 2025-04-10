Schaden-FAFO: Man Who Urged Assassinations of ICE Agents Weeps As the 'Find Out' Part Arrives

Everyone at Twitchy written often recently about how the Democrat Party in America has become the party of political violence and domestic terrorism. The fact that there have been so many stories to write about on this topic only proves the point. If it seems like not a day goes by without a new threat or act of violence from the left, that's because it's true.

The problem that the ever-shrinking number of people who follow the party have, however, is that they don't understand an important point that Jesse Kelly often makes on X. When it comes to the left, there are the elite Communists, and then there are the 'street commies.'

Elite Communists are often immune from consequences for their speech and actions (at least until they get the communism they want and get sent to work in the fields like everyone else). The 'street commies,' who even Stalin referred to as 'useful idiots,' do not enjoy such protections, especially now that we have a new administration that believes in law and order.

At the end of March, one of those useful idiots was a Texas man named Rob King, who went on social media and not only promised to kill any ICE agents he saw in his neighborhood but encouraged his followers to execute them as well.

Big mistake, kiddo. HUGE.

King was arrested and charged with transmitting an interstate threat. Then, yesterday, Fox News' Bill Melugin reported the schadenfreudelicious denouement to the story: King left a federal courtroom weeping.

[Warning for some VERY NSFW language below in the screenshots of King's social media threats.]

NEW: The Texas man who allegedly threatened to shoot & kill ICE agents & urged his followers to do the same left a federal courtroom crying today after he was ordered held in detention, with the magistrate determining he is a threat and a flight risk, according to our @FoxNews… pic.twitter.com/C6OYChg7T1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 9, 2025

Awww, shed those tears. Welcome to reaping season, Mr. King. We don't think you are going to like it.

Melugin's post continued with some more hilarious details about King's apprehension:

Additionally, federal prosecutors said they learned about Robert King’s alleged threats via the national FBI tip line. He had been living with his sister and brother in law, who is a Mesquite police officer and former CBP agent. Upon learning of the social media posts, the brother in law threw him out of the house.

HA. The left may be extremely violent, but they're not that bright, are they?

According to the Department of Justice, King faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

He's going to need a LOT of tissues when he gets sent to the federal hoosegow.

As Dave Chappelle says, 'You hate to see it. But more than that, you LOVE to see it.'

He thought he was immune from the FO? FAFO comes for all. https://t.co/7sqJSt8OIR — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 9, 2025

FAFO particularly comes for people who openly threaten armed law enforcement agents.

In the grand scheme of things, King should consider himself lucky that it didn't come for him MUCH harder or more permanently.

I really want to see the video of him crying. https://t.co/jZvFGWAFHY — MAWW (@PatriotBroad) April 9, 2025

Right? We promise to update this story if that video exists and we get ahold of it.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes... https://t.co/pmw9yBpWkl — Renée (@rightwingertoo) April 9, 2025

His grand prize still awaits him when he tries to play tough guy in prison. (We probably won't get a video of how that turns out, though.)

WTH is wrong with people? Why do they think violence is acceptable in America? The democrats are to blame for inciting this violence. They must stop or we will have another attempt on President Trump or someone else. — Margaret Auburn Grad 1776 (@MargaretAUGrad) April 10, 2025

This is who the Democrats are. This is who the Democrats have always been. They're just not trying to disguise it anymore.

Well, d**n. If it isn’t the consequences of one’s actions. — Chriss (@StoliVonDoodle) April 9, 2025

Karma, as they say, is a b***h — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 9, 2025

We wish we had been at his court appearance so we could have played the Radiohead song 'Karma Police' for him. It's kind of a sad, slow-paced song, so it would have fit King's tears at the moment.

It’s good he’ll have a place to stay since his brother in law kicked him out of the house. — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) April 9, 2025

HA.

Seriously though, how stupid to you have to be to issue open calls to kill law enforcement when you are LIVING with a police officer and former Border Patrol agent?

At least his BIL did the right thing. He wasn't going to risk his badge or job. His brother had the authority to arrest him, he probably should have. pic.twitter.com/qMiTN8gcoP — Michelle Brodeur (@MichelleBrodeu2) April 9, 2025

Kudos to the brother-in-law. There are probably going to be some awkward conversations around that dinner table for a while though.

Talked like Che Guevara on Instagram, folded like origami in court.



Revolutionary cosplay isn’t for everyone. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 9, 2025

No. No, it is not. But this is what Democrats are inciting, so we're sure that there are going to be more people playing the FAFO game with ICE and the FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino.

The revolutionary cosplayers are always cowards deep down, though, so if we can get a few more arrests like this one, followed by convictions with harsh sentences, we're guessing those 'street commies' will probably start shutting up pretty soon.

Meanwhile, we're just going to enjoy some more of Rob King's delicious tears as he finds out that there are consequences for issuing violent threats.