Jesse Kelly Spits Straight Facts About How Communism Pervades America ... and How to Beat It

Conservative media host and author Jesse Kelly makes us laugh often. He likes to tweet about his famous burger recipe, tweet out hilarious meme threads, and extol the virtues of Red Lobster (we haven't checked to see if he is doing OK with the possibility of that restaurant chain declaring bankruptcy). He is also a master troll of the left. His recent photo of the Statue of Liberty, extolling it as a shining example of 'American art and architecture' sent leftists into paroxysms of rage. (It sent the rest of us careening into non-stop laughter.)

Advertisement

But Kelly also knows when to be serious. He has no problem calling Republicans -- and Republican voters -- out on the carpet when they deserve it, such as denouncing Republicans in Washington for never following through on their professed conservatism, or Republican voters for consistently meager primary election turnout.

Yesterday, Kelly -- who does not consider himself a Republican or even a conservative, but rather an anti-Communist -- responded to a tweet from someone who was upset that his conservative town in a red state was hosting a 'pride' parade, including a drag show.

What followed was a thread of straight-fire truth and an important call to action.

Wanna know why “red” towns across America have child drag shows and muddy buddy parades?



Walk with me and I’ll tell you why. And how to stop it: https://t.co/Qvj0lsmMe3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

Settle in.

First, you need to set aside Nursery Rhyme Conservative notions like “majority”. The Right loves cope like that.



“We’re the silent majority!”



Yeah, dork. Thinking like that is why you lose. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

The communist understands “power” and “majority” are very different things. His is a demonic religion of destruction so he knows he’ll never be popular. And he doesn’t have to be.



He just has to take the choke points of power in a society. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

We have seen this play out over and over again in corporations and educational institutions. The truly woke activists are not the majority there, they just know how to seize power and control, and then bully everyone else into compliance.

Which brings us to your town. You know that library you drive by on the way to work every day? Do you even look at it?



No. You don’t.



Guess who does. The communist does. You see a library. He sees a choke point. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

Guess where a lot of 'Drag Time Story Hour' events take place? Public libraries.

The communist understands power in a way the American Right never has. You put on a MAGA hat and post on Facebook and think you’re “political”.



The communist gets himself on your city’s parks department. Why? Cause he knows what politics really is about. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

So yes, there are only 10 commies in your “red” town. But they’re all on your school board. THEY have the power. Your “majority” means nothing. Nothing. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

Politics is power. And that's it. That's all it is when you get down to brass tacks.

Call them 'woke,' call them 'Communists' (they're the same thing in the end), but you cannot deny that they know how to infiltrate institutions. They've been doing it for decades. We don't know if they're winning today, but they HAVE been winning for years, as demonstrated by the endemic rot in many of those institutions, no matter how small.

Advertisement

Kelly then pivots to telling the original poster he was responding to -- and telling everyone else -- how to WIN. And it's not that complicated.

If you want to save the parts of your country that can be saved, it involves much more than voting for Trump once every 4 years and avoiding Bud Light. You must become involved. LOCALLY. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

You don't have to run for Congress. Focus on your community.

Run for school board. When there’s a meeting or a committee in your town (communists love committees), go get on them. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

Participate. Don't just offer opinions or express your outrage online.

When the communist pushes the next tranny parade, make noise. Organize. Last time they tried that in my “red” town, I had so many people calling that they stopped answering the phones in city hall. And in the end, I won. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

Be as loud as they are. And get everyone you know to be as loud as they are. Like any bully, we've seen how weak wokeness is when confronted directly. They thrive when people ignore them ... until it's too late.

Legal and local is our path to victory. Your red area is vulnerable cause you’re watching the game while the communists are planning and organizing.



Plan. Organize. Fight. Win.



That’s all. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

As we said, it could not be any simpler. Stop heckling Communists from the stands and get in the game. A few conservatives on every local school board or every town council can do great things.

Get on your local HOA board. I didn’t want to, I was dragged into it. Good thing I did. I am now a gatekeeper of what is permissible and what isn’t.



Become an authority somewhere, even in roles you may look at as insignificant. — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) April 16, 2024

It's not exactly difficult to become part of an HOA. Because no one wants to. Except for woke Communists. They see every HOA as a great opportunity, one of the 'choke points' Kelly mentioned.

This thread reminds me of every time I sigh and click, 'Yes, I agree,' on my mandatory DEI training at work and sit through 'equity,' meetings.



The progressive left is dedicated to making their ideology mandatory and most of us just want to get through our day peacefully. https://t.co/ZmzM37GdFX — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 17, 2024

The left absolutely depends on people just wanting to be left alone.

This thread is 100% uncomfortably on point. You have a career, a family, after-school leagues, church, etc., etc.,...

The communist has only 1 thing - destroying all of that.

We win by becoming more uncomfortable. https://t.co/XzXv9sZoky — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Kelly is very good at making like-minded people uncomfortable. But being uncomfortable is what it takes.

Everyone that says they are GRASSROOTS needs to read this thread.



Everyone that says they are MAGA needs to read this thread



Everyone that says they are CONSERVATIVE needs to read this thread



Anyone interested in crushing COMMUNISTS needs to read this thread. https://t.co/IdDNgSpFSC — Phil Rizzo 🇺🇸 (@JerseyRizzo) April 16, 2024

Government “education”, schools and libraries, that’s how.



Average teacher and average librarian pictured below: https://t.co/DNsay1YhE1 pic.twitter.com/xhSGu3UrXl — Captain Apthorpe (@CaptainApthorpe) April 16, 2024

The irony, of course, is that many people likely felt it was a positive thing to let people who look like that onto school boards, library boards, and more. They wanted to feel good, to be 'inclusive,' and let them have a voice.

Communists do not care at all about how good we feel or 'letting everyone have a voice.' They're the exact opposite.

Having an opinion and taking action are completely different. Jesse is right, it takes being involved. https://t.co/deHc5yZU73 — Banner (@bannersquest) April 16, 2024

Become involved in town business, run for local offices, sit on boards, get out and be noticed or be taken over. Even a small fish can make a difference. https://t.co/2nCRpIHlPZ — Resa —Proud Army Veteran🍊 (@Resa72296131) April 16, 2024

Advertisement

Small fish can make the BIGGEST difference. It's not something that will get noticed by national media, earn a lot of fame, or even be that financially rewarding.

But it can be THE difference in many local communities between thriving and being destroyed.

Jesse Kelly knows this. It's high time a lot of Americans learn this lesson too.