Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:42 AM on April 09, 2024

This 'Purple Pimpernel' fella must be new around these here parts.

That's all we can say if he isn't at all familiar with Jesse Kelly. 

Bless his stupid little heart, he thought he was scoring some points on Jesse and his Statue of Liberty post, which the rest of us all know is a joke.

Note: The Purple Dude deleted his post BUT luckily, posts are FOREVER.


Dude.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Does he REALLY think Jesse didn't get his own joke? We like how he took a screenshot of the post to fact-check it like Jesse would be so ashamed of being owned by such a GENIUS on Twitter that he'd delete it or something. 

To be fair, we will give him credit for tagging Jesse but that's it.

Once again, our pals on the Left prove they have ZERO sense of humor. You know, if they didn't spend the majority of their lives with a stick firmly planted up their backsides they'd probably be a whole lot happier ... and likely vote Republican, but we digress.

Grateful Calvin
This was definitely some low-hanging fruit.

But it worked.

We tried to tell 'em:

They didn't believe us though, which makes this so much funnier.

It's delicious when they're part of the joke and don't even know it.

Serio.

Every.

Single.

Time.

Oh, seems he wasn't the only one:

Too easy.

Tags: JESSE KELLY STATUE OF LIBERTY

