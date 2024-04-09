Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and LOL-WOW THAT Was Dumb

This 'Purple Pimpernel' fella must be new around these here parts.

That's all we can say if he isn't at all familiar with Jesse Kelly.

Bless his stupid little heart, he thought he was scoring some points on Jesse and his Statue of Liberty post, which the rest of us all know is a joke.

World-beating American Republican stupidity from @JesseKellyDC



The Statue of Liberty was a gift from the French to commemorate the Franco-American alliance during the revolution of 1765.



A smaller one stands on the river Seine in Paris.



Dimwit. pic.twitter.com/e7gSV1K9bG — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) April 9, 2024

Note: The Purple Dude deleted his post BUT luckily, posts are FOREVER.





Dude.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Does he REALLY think Jesse didn't get his own joke? We like how he took a screenshot of the post to fact-check it like Jesse would be so ashamed of being owned by such a GENIUS on Twitter that he'd delete it or something.

To be fair, we will give him credit for tagging Jesse but that's it.

Once again, our pals on the Left prove they have ZERO sense of humor. You know, if they didn't spend the majority of their lives with a stick firmly planted up their backsides they'd probably be a whole lot happier ... and likely vote Republican, but we digress.

It's almost becoming too easy for Jesse at this point. He puts out a libtard trap and they just keep coming. — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) April 9, 2024

This was definitely some low-hanging fruit.

But it worked.

Hah, now Kelly pretends he was just "trolling". — 🇺🇸🌊 Major Dweeb ⚙️📐✏️🧮🤓 (@MajorDweeb) April 9, 2024

We tried to tell 'em:

If you are at all familiar with Jesse you know he was. He does this all of the time ... it's like bait for stupid people. You guys always bite. :) — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 9, 2024

They didn't believe us though, which makes this so much funnier.

Nope, it's typical behavior for blowhard assholes. Run your mouth like an imbecile and then cover your tracks later. That, indeed, is what he does all the time. — 🇺🇸🌊 Major Dweeb ⚙️📐✏️🧮🤓 (@MajorDweeb) April 9, 2024

It's delicious when they're part of the joke and don't even know it.

Luckily the Statute of Liberty isn’t in Guam or else it might cause it to capsize — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) April 9, 2024

Serio.

Every.

Single.

Time.

Oh, seems he wasn't the only one:

As a French descendant

I am thoroughly enjoying the irony of this pic.twitter.com/CRubz6Dz1m — Daniel,Monsieur Lafleur to u Baron of Cadillac (@lafleurmtl) April 8, 2024

Too easy.

