Monday Morning Meme Madness

OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on April 08, 2024
Bluto Meme

When we first read this post from a so-called historian all we could do was laugh. Surely an HISTORIAN would recognize the actual authoritarianism we're living under right this minute with the Biden administration, right? Even a Leftist bias can only ignore reality for so long ...

Biden's DOJ targeting parents as domestic terrorists.

Biden's DOJ arresting pro-life activists.

Biden's DOJ prosecuting a grandma for praying in the Capitol.

Biden's DOJ targeting his political opponent.

And Dr. Joanne Freeman is worried about Trump? REALLY?

Hello?! Yet another reminder that a college education doesn't mean you're smart or even all that educated.

Yikes.

Seriously.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Technically he didn't 'allow' it, his offers of assistance were turned down by Democrat governors. But still, to his point, Trump did not punish protesters.

That one guy. Yeah, that's it.

Nobody has mastered the art of blaming others for what THEY are actually doing better than our pals on the Left.

True story.

