OOF! Historian's Tone-Deaf Post Warning People About Protesting Under Trump Goes SOOO Wrong (for Biden)

When we first read this post from a so-called historian all we could do was laugh. Surely an HISTORIAN would recognize the actual authoritarianism we're living under right this minute with the Biden administration, right? Even a Leftist bias can only ignore reality for so long ...

Biden's DOJ targeting parents as domestic terrorists.

Biden's DOJ arresting pro-life activists.

Biden's DOJ prosecuting a grandma for praying in the Capitol.

Biden's DOJ targeting his political opponent.

And Dr. Joanne Freeman is worried about Trump? REALLY?

If you think that during a DJT presidency you’ll have the right to protest against policies you disagree with, you’re sadly mistaken.



The whim of the man in power will reign over all.



Over your rights.

Over your opinions.

Over everything.



That’s authoritarianism. — Dr. Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755 on lots o’ platforms) (@jbf1755) April 8, 2024

Hello?! Yet another reminder that a college education doesn't mean you're smart or even all that educated.

Yikes.

Laughs in "Summer of Love" 2020.

The lies won't work this time, sweetie. pic.twitter.com/PpGjaljf7z — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) April 8, 2024

Seriously.

Yet you’re perfectly comfortable with the authoritarian policies and actual civil rights violations committed by this administration. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) April 8, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

New York State just prosecuted the other guy without a victim or complaining witness, I'd sit this one out. Also, Atlanta. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 8, 2024

Donald Trump allowed radical leftists to burn down dem cities. You are fear mongering. — Dmandork🇺🇲 (@Dmandork) April 8, 2024

Technically he didn't 'allow' it, his offers of assistance were turned down by Democrat governors. But still, to his point, Trump did not punish protesters.

Which political opponents did Trump try to jail? — Great Brandon’s ghost (@GreatBrandonsg2) April 8, 2024

That one guy. Yeah, that's it.

Last I checked it was Bidens DOJ that was still prosecuting non-violent Trump supporters for being seen on camera receiving a capitol police guided tour of the premises on J6.



Lemme guess...that's different, right? Cause they're "iNsUrReCtIoNiStS!"



I swear you are the most… — Dr. Ransom (@TheDrRansom) April 8, 2024

Weird how you think that.



How many political prisoners did he capture during his first term? How much free speech did he silence? How many federal agencies did he use against his opposition?



The Left is always guilty of what they accuse. — The Estbom (@estbom) April 8, 2024

Nobody has mastered the art of blaming others for what THEY are actually doing better than our pals on the Left.

True story.

======================================================================

======================================================================

