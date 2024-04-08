Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men Dominating Women's Sports

'Karma's a B**CH': Julie Kelly DROPS 'Stunted Bully' Adam Kinzinger for His Ugly...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on April 08, 2024

Riley Gaines made a really good point in this post. She congratulated Dawn Staley and the Women's South Carolina team for winning the NCAA Women's Championship while pointing out that it's too bad Staley would trade any of the young women on her team for a mediocre young man who wants to pretend he's a woman.

Take a look:

Guess the truth hurts because Staley admitted as much. You'd think she'd at least try and defend her comment or rethink what she said knowing the ACTUAL women who play for her now know she's ok with them being replaced with guys with mental problems but nope.

She just ran away.

Shocking.

This. ^

Good question.

So brave.

That's usually how it goes with bullies.

Heh.

======================================================================

======================================================================

