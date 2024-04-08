Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men Dominating Women's Sports

Riley Gaines made a really good point in this post. She congratulated Dawn Staley and the Women's South Carolina team for winning the NCAA Women's Championship while pointing out that it's too bad Staley would trade any of the young women on her team for a mediocre young man who wants to pretend he's a woman.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Major props to South Carolina and that team. Going 38-0 is virtually unheard of. 👏🏼🔥🐐



But I can't help but be bummed for those girls knowing @dawnstaley would trade any one of them for a mediocre boy with an identity crisis pic.twitter.com/1dPr0nnuXF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 8, 2024

Guess the truth hurts because Staley admitted as much. You'd think she'd at least try and defend her comment or rethink what she said knowing the ACTUAL women who play for her now know she's ok with them being replaced with guys with mental problems but nope.

She just ran away.

Shocking.

This. ^

I wonder if she blocks just real women or men pretending to be women too?



Because we know she'd never have been able to on the court. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 8, 2024

Good question.

So much courage from a "national treasure" 🥴 — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 8, 2024

So brave.

She can dish it but she can’t take it!! — FlowerAuntie🛑⛔️⭕️ ULTRA-FJB (@flower_auntie) April 8, 2024

That's usually how it goes with bullies.

Congratulations! — Jim Cobb (@jimcobber) April 8, 2024

Heh.

