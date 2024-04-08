HA! Obama Bro Laughed OFF X for Claiming Media Hold Biden to Higher Standard Because He 'Tells the Truth'

Imagine thinking Biden isn't somehow drugged up to the gills whenever he speaks in front of a crowd. No normal, sane, sober person yells and whispers in a single speech as much as Joe does ... c'mon, only a naive idiot would think that's normal behavior.

Advertisement

Case in point.

Last week,Trump went on a national radio to accusee Joe Biden of delivering the State of the Union while high on cocaine. Most of the media ignored this deranged accusation. The reasons why help explain how the press inadvertently normalizes the dangerously abnormal Trump.… — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 7, 2024

Yes, the press is totally on Trump's side. They spend every waking moment normalizing everything he says.

Dude, holy crap.

Then again, Dan is an Obama Bro, we don't expect much.

The coverage of the interview was emblematic of the press’s attitude towards Trump. He does a rally or interview filled with insane, incoherent ramblings and then the news clips the most coherent 30-45 seconds to air as part of the package.https://t.co/MgAYcuNT7l — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 7, 2024

What Dan doesn't seem to understand is they do this because they think it helps Biden. That, and they know it gets them lots of clicks and taps. Writing about Biden getting lost on stage or shaking hands with someone who wasn't actually there hurts the old timer, why would they cover it?

Mainstream media are the fourth branch of government and they serve one party.

Because Joe Biden is a serious person who tells the truth, the press holds him to an exponentially higher standard than Trump. https://t.co/MgAYcuNT7l — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 7, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

OMG.

OOOOOOMG. A serious person who tells the truth.

We got nothin'.

Imagine if @JoeBiden went on @PodSaveAmerica to talk about his agenda, but at one point toward the end of the interview, he casually mentioned that Trump used cocaine. Would the press ignore him? Of course not. It would be a major story. https://t.co/MgAYcuNT7l — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 7, 2024

Man, our sides. Oof.

You tweeted this high on cocaine. — Faith (@myizonorion) April 7, 2024

Seriously.

You're an idiot.

He did that to get them to refuse the drug test that would show he was on enough Adderall to wake a comatose horse. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 8, 2024

It's obvious to everyone that Biden was high on something, as he is for every important speech. That explains how he can yell for more than an hour, whereas on most days he can barely raise his voice above a monotone. — Bertie the Bunyip (@RockyRhodes18) April 7, 2024

Exactly.

Hey, if he's clean give him a drug test before his next big speech and we'll all stop making fun of him for being higher than a kite.

But we all know that won't happen, don't we.

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty Author Gets WAY MORE Than He Asks for With LAME Gotcha/Question About Scientists and Climate Change

Advertisement

'Americans Left BEHIND': Truth Behind Biden's Latest Jobs Report Exposed in DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread

Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With What She Knows' and Oh HELL NO

X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.