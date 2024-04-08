HA! Obama Bro Laughed OFF X for Claiming Media Hold Biden to Higher Standard Because He 'Tells the Truth'

Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on April 08, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Imagine thinking Biden isn't somehow drugged up to the gills whenever he speaks in front of a crowd. No normal, sane, sober person yells and whispers in a single speech as much as Joe does ... c'mon, only a naive idiot would think that's normal behavior.

Case in point.

Yes, the press is totally on Trump's side. They spend every waking moment normalizing everything he says.

Dude, holy crap.

Then again, Dan is an Obama Bro, we don't expect much.

What Dan doesn't seem to understand is they do this because they think it helps Biden. That, and they know it gets them lots of clicks and taps. Writing about Biden getting lost on stage or shaking hands with someone who wasn't actually there hurts the old timer, why would they cover it?

Mainstream media are the fourth branch of government and they serve one party.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp
Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

OMG.

OOOOOOMG. A serious person who tells the truth.

We got nothin'.

Man, our sides. Oof.

Seriously.

Exactly.

Hey, if he's clean give him a drug test before his next big speech and we'll all stop making fun of him for being higher than a kite.

But we all know that won't happen, don't we.

======================================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp
Dawn Staley RUNS AWAAAY When Called Out by Riley Gaines for Supporting Men Dominating Women's Sports
Sam J.
Sam J.
'Divorced From Reality': Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Economy Is Better, Streets Safer Under Biden
Doug P.
Sam J.
Shocker: Mayo Clinic Reports HUGE Health Issues (Including Cancer) Related to Puberty Blockers
Grateful Calvin
'Divorced From Reality': Pete Buttigieg Explains Why Economy Is Better, Streets Safer Under Biden
Doug P.
WAR: Elon Musk Vows to Lift All Restrictions in Brazil, Publish Demands Made to Twitter
Grateful Calvin

