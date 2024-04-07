X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Why do this? This user had to know that posting an old pic of Jill Biden to prove she's more beautiful than Melania Trump would not go well. We haven't seen Jill trolled this hard since she compared a bunch of Hispanic people to breakfast tacos.
We're not even making that up.
Take a gander:
Young First Lady Jill Biden was 10x more beautiful than Melania.— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2024
She still is.
Agree? pic.twitter.com/QFRNTr06Bo
Even WAY back then she was dressing like her grandmother's couch.
Crazy.
They then posted this of Melania to somehow make Jill look less like a shower curtain.
And for perspective, this is young Melania before all of the work she had done. 😬 pic.twitter.com/VLkiMvjoEQ— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 7, 2024
She was darling.
Weird flex.
And we're pretty sure this did not go as they thought or hoped it would.
Melania is stunning. pic.twitter.com/7cnxCUCCEj— Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) April 7, 2024
Best thread ever. https://t.co/iAgmp03Uq2— Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) April 6, 2024
Heh. That really is one of the best threads ever.
You have proven that becoming a democrat will make you a dried prune of a witch pic.twitter.com/gyDZAmuWPo— 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔 1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) April 7, 2024
April 7, 2024
Ouch.
She is ugly inside and out. pic.twitter.com/UNd122Bz7K— Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) April 6, 2024
Their faces both look weird and plastic-like, yes? What's going on here?
Good music too. pic.twitter.com/pnVoQrTSxQ— Captain Salty (@FreedomGear_org) April 7, 2024
We know, we know. We're immature. We own it.
And ironically she’s still the babysitter for Joe.— SixPack™️ (@starkrob21) April 6, 2024
We see what they did here. Heh.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1UKSJeaNc4— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 7, 2024
Don’t like Trump, and Melania has her beat by miles 😂— Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) April 7, 2024
You don't have to be a huge Trump supporter to know Melania is far more beautiful than Jill. Duh.
Xenophobe.— FreedomKat1974 (@FreedomKiki28) April 7, 2024
HAAAAAAAA.
She's beautiful in this photo. Comparing people's opinions of first ladies' looks is utterly, completely pointless.— Eeyore was the cheerful one in the family. (@QuixotesDonkey) April 7, 2024
And that makes it perfect Twitchy fodder!
