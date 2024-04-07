X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Dude Who Thinks He's a Woman Tries Telling J.K. Rowling to 'Stick With...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on April 07, 2024
Twitchy

Why do this? This user had to know that posting an old pic of Jill Biden to prove she's more beautiful than Melania Trump would not go well. We haven't seen Jill trolled this hard since she compared a bunch of Hispanic people to breakfast tacos.

Advertisement

We're not even making that up.

Take a gander:

Even WAY back then she was dressing like her grandmother's couch. 

Crazy.

They then posted this of Melania to somehow make Jill look less like a shower curtain.

She was darling.

Weird flex.

And we're pretty sure this did not go as they thought or hoped it would.

Heh. That really is one of the best threads ever.

Ouch.

Their faces both look weird and plastic-like, yes? What's going on here?

We know, we know. We're immature. We own it.

We see what they did here. Heh.

You don't have to be a huge Trump supporter to know Melania is far more beautiful than Jill. Duh.

HAAAAAAAA.

And that makes it perfect Twitchy fodder!

======================================================================

======================================================================

