X User Posting Old Pic of Jill Biden to Prove She's MORE Beautiful Than Melania Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Why do this? This user had to know that posting an old pic of Jill Biden to prove she's more beautiful than Melania Trump would not go well. We haven't seen Jill trolled this hard since she compared a bunch of Hispanic people to breakfast tacos.

Advertisement

We're not even making that up.

Take a gander:

Young First Lady Jill Biden was 10x more beautiful than Melania.



She still is.



Agree? pic.twitter.com/QFRNTr06Bo — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2024

Even WAY back then she was dressing like her grandmother's couch.

Crazy.

They then posted this of Melania to somehow make Jill look less like a shower curtain.

And for perspective, this is young Melania before all of the work she had done. 😬 pic.twitter.com/VLkiMvjoEQ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 7, 2024

She was darling.

Weird flex.

And we're pretty sure this did not go as they thought or hoped it would.

Heh. That really is one of the best threads ever.

You have proven that becoming a democrat will make you a dried prune of a witch pic.twitter.com/gyDZAmuWPo — 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔 1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) April 7, 2024

Ouch.

She is ugly inside and out. pic.twitter.com/UNd122Bz7K — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) April 6, 2024

Their faces both look weird and plastic-like, yes? What's going on here?

We know, we know. We're immature. We own it.

And ironically she’s still the babysitter for Joe. — SixPack™️ (@starkrob21) April 6, 2024

We see what they did here. Heh.

Don’t like Trump, and Melania has her beat by miles 😂 — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) April 7, 2024

You don't have to be a huge Trump supporter to know Melania is far more beautiful than Jill. Duh.

HAAAAAAAA.

She's beautiful in this photo. Comparing people's opinions of first ladies' looks is utterly, completely pointless. — Eeyore was the cheerful one in the family. (@QuixotesDonkey) April 7, 2024

And that makes it perfect Twitchy fodder!

======================================================================

Related:

Who'da THUNK?! New Scottish 'Hate Speech Law' Wreaking HAVOC on Scottish Police and Gosh, We're SHOCKED

Advertisement

Illegal 'Influencer' Who Mocked U.S. in Viral Videos Telling Illegals to Come for Freebies MEETS Karma



ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Trump Campaign Raised $50.5 Million in Just ONE Night and LOL, Lefties Cannot DEEEAL

BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling DESTROYS Horde of Hate-Filled Heifers Claiming History Won't Be Kind to Her

Buckle UP Proglodytes Because HERE Are 16 Reasons Biden Is WAAAY Worse Than Trump for 'Our Democracy'

======================================================================

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.