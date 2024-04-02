BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling DESTROYS Horde of Hate-Filled Heifers Claiming History Won't Be Kind to Her

J.K. Rowling has been on a tear debating women-hating trans activists for years, but it's been quite impressive and entertaining in the last couple of days. Especially after that one India guy pushed for the police to investigate her? It's gotten so bad with some people that yesterday Rowling went off and said, 'ARREST ME'.

And she hasn't pulled a single punch since.

Look at this:

Again with the legacy guff... if your friend History thinks women don't deserve sex-based rights, healthy kids should be medicalised and free speech needs stamping out, I'm not interested in being his buddy. He sounds a massive dick. pic.twitter.com/MYwtoxbSz7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 2, 2024

When she puts it like that, yes, history does sound like a massive d**k.

Sidenote, we love it when you can 'hear' an accent in someone's posts.

You were asking for it. Stop complaining, you’re not hurt. It’s your mouth that’s the problem.



Men like this watch women threatened with death, rape and mutilation for the crime of defending their rights and the only problem they can see is that we’re still speaking out. pic.twitter.com/4leKLyzUMV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Don't start none won't be none.

Then I can only conclude that the overwhelming majority of women I encounter, online and off, are thoroughly indecent. pic.twitter.com/4E4ohSO3ih — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

He must not know History very well. History will be a big fan of yours. I'm certain. We've hung out. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) April 2, 2024

I have a feeling that men dressing up and saying they're women will not be a moment in history our descendants will be proud of. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) April 2, 2024

Agreed.

If they go after any woman for simply calling a man a man, I'll repeat that woman's words and they can charge us both at once. pic.twitter.com/s9OcsgHr5j — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 2, 2024

She ain't playin'.

Rowling also retweeted this:

Solidarity from NY to all the women in this fight worldwide! pic.twitter.com/YIqw5IgGep — Ann♀️💜🤍💚💛🏳️‍🌈✂️🏳️‍⚧️ (@Anne_on_gd) April 1, 2024

Solidarity indeed.

