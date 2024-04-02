WATCH: RFK Jr. Says BIDEN Is Bigger Threat to Democracy Than Trump
BOMBARDA! J.K. Rowling DESTROYS Horde of Hate-Filled Heifers Claiming History Won't Be Kind to Her

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on April 02, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

J.K. Rowling has been on a tear debating women-hating trans activists for years, but it's been quite impressive and entertaining in the last couple of days. Especially after that one India guy pushed for the police to investigate her? It's gotten so bad with some people that yesterday Rowling went off and said, 'ARREST ME'.

And she hasn't pulled a single punch since.

Look at this:

When she puts it like that, yes, history does sound like a massive d**k.

Sidenote, we love it when you can 'hear' an accent in someone's posts.

Don't start none won't be none.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Agreed.

She ain't playin'.

Rowling also retweeted this:

Solidarity indeed.

Editor's Note: How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

