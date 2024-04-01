Eric Swalwell Puts Another Quarter in the Nard-Punching Machine Whining Because the 2nd Amendment Exists

Remember when Eric Swalwell threatened to nuke Americans?

Yeah, he's always been a pretty big dope. It was fun though, watching him try and run for president back in 2020 when he had to drop out really early because people would rather buy bags of potato chips than give him even one dollar. That was one of his campaign pushes, telling people to give him their snack money.

Clearly, it didn't go well.

And this won't go well either.

Delusional Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell laments the Second Amendment exists pic.twitter.com/NIUclvr5RA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 30, 2024

*sigh*

California isn't sending its best.

Swalwell is a Democrat, and like all other Democrats, longs for a time when the government can oppress and out-gun Americans. He's an authoritarian of the worst sort because he truly believes he's the good guy in all of this.

He’s a totalitarian Socialist Commie. Like all the democrats in Washington. — Marcel Jalbert (@A2Marcel2) March 30, 2024

See? We're not even making that up.

Democrats. Progressives. Lefties. Commies. They've all been showing us their true colors for years now.

And the rest of the country laments that Eric Swalwell exists. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) March 30, 2024

Heh.

So we guess that works out nicely.

Totalitarian degenerates hate liberty. — Troy David Trellman (@TroyTrellman) March 31, 2024

Let him use unarmed security guards then — No Bozos (@SchneiderErnie) March 30, 2024

RIGHT?! That only seems fair.

