Dude, Just Walk AWAY! Christopher Rufo Just Made Mark Cuban His BIATCH in Heated Back and Forth About DEI

We're not entirely sure where to start with all of this SO we'll just start at the beginning and let the thread/back and forth speak for itself because you guys ... WOOF.

All the woof.

Mark Cuban is his own worst enemy at this point. True story.

Changing "resistance to DEI" with linguistic games is a propagandistic maneuver.



There are fundamental ideas at play here, @mcuban, not just easily replaceable terms in corporate management-speak documents.



The basic ideas underlying DEI are extremely radical: literally… https://t.co/FIzk4QZ4Ii — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 31, 2024

... especially when it comes to DEI.

"The great weakness of the cultural revolution is that it negates the metaphysics, morality, and stability of the common citizen. As it undermines the institutions of family, faith, and community, it creates a void in the human heart that cannot be" — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2024

Guess where this came from?

Appreciate you quoting my book. We should have a long form discussion and debate about DEI. You can choose the platform.https://t.co/u0eGLgCaRL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 1, 2024

And here we go.

What I found fascinating about your book, and it's popularity, is the dichotomy between your emphasis on decentralization and it's potential impact (which I agree would be impactful) vs the emphasis by Trump on centralization of power with him and control of his followers by… https://t.co/ljMPFVRhai — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2024

Trump Trump Trump.

I'd love to discuss this point further. There is a complex dynamic in which centralization and decentralization are both necessary. Paradoxically, there might be a period in which centralization is necessary to accomplish decentralization. But yes, decentralization—allowing… — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 1, 2024

The post continues:

But yes, decentralization—allowing Americans to pursue their own textured, particular destinies, without regime interference—is the higher aim.

Cuban shot back:

I’m guessing your point is that further centralization of power in a party, with a house majority, can lead to party conflict and dysfunction, which turns into federal dysfunction ?



This federal dysfunction leads to the inability of the federal government to pass… https://t.co/2H7EvFKDGD — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2024

He continued:

This federal dysfunction leads to the inability of the federal government to pass legislation, which in turn makes it easier for local and state governments to take on responsibilities? But what if the person pushing for consolidation of power has the level of influence within his party that trump has and is looking to build upon? Is it possible that centralized power would corrupt the person owning it?

Ask a stupid question ...

Not exactly. I mean that the president should have more authority over the federal bureaucracy, so that it implements his policies faithfully, as the founders intended. Right now, we have a bureaucracy that represents its own interests, rather than those of the people—this is a… — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 1, 2024

Rufo responded (big time):

More broadly, through legislation, Congress and the president should decentralize as much power as possible to states, localities, and families. A few examples:- Social programs are better administered by states, which can experiment with different models, tailor programs to local problems, and compete with one another for innovation. -Families should have more power over education for their children, and universal school choice programs in several states now allow them to take their education dollars to a school that reflects their values. -Regarding civil rights law, we need to get back to a system of colorblind equality, so that people are treated equally as individuals, not as avatars for group ancestry. This will require significant reform. -On DEI, I sense you are genuinely committed to helping people move up, which is admirable and a goal that I share. But in practice, as I have reported, DEI often trades in discrimination, scapegoating, and pseudo-science. Here is a roundup of some of my reporting about DEI in corporate America, in practice: https://static-cj.manhattan.institute/christopher-rufo-on-woke-capital…. It's not a pretty picture.

So there.

You don't find this terrifying and problematic ?



"I mean that the president should have more authority over the federal bureaucracy, so that it implements his policies faithfully".



Isn't this the antithesis of having 3 equal branches of government ? https://t.co/t6vERcR6Hs — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2024

Ummm ... what?

I'm embarrassed for you. You should delete this tweet. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 1, 2024

Us too.

If Mark Cuban could have stayed off of Twitter he’d be remembered as that amiable guy from Shark Tank instead of being known for being a ditz who apparently failed civics and social studies class https://t.co/wIPZQQLqqP pic.twitter.com/G96FtVesqO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 1, 2024

Psh, what fun would that be?

Mark is uncomfortable with the idea of having the people we actually elect run the show. https://t.co/qmumqCpzlP — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 1, 2024

Don't be Mark.

