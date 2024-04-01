Of COURSE: Cori Bush Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer When it Comes to Disrespecting Easter and Christians

Cori Bush said something stupid.

It must be a day that ends in 'Y'.

And we thought Biden's actions around Easter were bad:

“There’s no turning back. We will win. We are winning because ours is a revolution of mind and heart.”



Happy César E. Chávez Day ✊🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 1, 2024

Really?

Nothing says you don't give a damn about Christians like celebrating a Commie on one of the holiest days of the year.

The guy that literally fought illegal aliens on the border?? Good for you! pic.twitter.com/9R3YtPCJoY — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 1, 2024

Hrm.

Cori, do know that Cesar Chavez isn’t a meal? — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) April 1, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wtf is going on here?? Why is our government doing this? This is insanity. — sea_glass15 (@Sea_Glass1115) April 1, 2024

It's absolutely on purpose to make Americans feel deserted, alone, angry, divided ... remember, a divided people is a more easily controlled and manipulated people.

Celebrating another terrorist, on point for you and your little Spite Girl squad. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) April 1, 2024

Again you are just trying to get a reaction for your action. Democrats need to stop reading Saul Alinsky books. — Johanna (@Malevolentcutie) April 1, 2024

AND The Handmaid's Tale.

That freakin' book ...

Happy ”Last Easter @CoriBush Is In Congress” day!



Watching you pack your boxes and waddle out the door will be a glorious day for America.



Can I get an Amen? — Mrs. Under Stood (@msk68) April 1, 2024

Amen!

