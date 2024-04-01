Slain NYPD Officer's Widow Delivers Heartbreaking Eulogy
Elon Musk Wins April Fool's Day With DEI Tweet (Assist From Elon Parody...
'Come Again?' Biden Gives Al Roker His Take on the Economy (NOT an...
WHOA! The One, the Only David French Coming to Write for His Very...
Renowned Climate Scientist Seth MacFarlane Says QUIET Part About Biden's Inflation Reducti...
NBC News Again Tries to Give the Left a Narrative Assist (This Time...
BIBLICAL Dragging! Sen. Jeff Merkley's Attempt to Use Easter to Shame Israel Goes...
'Men, Every Last One of Them': J.K. Rowling OBLITERATES Scotland's New Hate Crime...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
There is Apparently only One Day on the Calendar Now. Nancy Pelosi Says...
AP Releases Investigative Report on Police Tactics And HOO BOY It's A Doozy
Well THAT Took A Turn -- Leaked Footage of A Madonna Concert in...
Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded
'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake

Of COURSE: Cori Bush Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer When it Comes to Disrespecting Easter and Christians

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Cori Bush said something stupid.

It must be a day that ends in 'Y'.

And we thought Biden's actions around Easter were bad:

Advertisement

Really? 

Nothing says you don't give a damn about Christians like celebrating a Commie on one of the holiest days of the year.

Hrm.

Ha. 

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's absolutely on purpose to make Americans feel deserted, alone, angry, divided ... remember, a divided people is a more easily controlled and manipulated people.

AND The Handmaid's Tale.

That freakin' book ...

Amen!

======================================================================

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Related:

WHOA! The One, the Only David French Coming to Write for His Very Favorite Site EVER - His Bae Twitchy!

Renowned Climate Scientist Seth MacFarlane Says QUIET Part About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Out Loud

BIBLICAL Dragging! Sen. Jeff Merkley's Attempt to Use Easter to Shame Israel Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

Biden Tries Covering His Arse With Pathetic Easter Greeting for Christians, Makes Things WAAAAY Worse

LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can for Honoring Trans Over Easter

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CORI BUSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Elon Musk Wins April Fool's Day With DEI Tweet (Assist From Elon Parody Account)
Amy Curtis
'Men, Every Last One of Them': J.K. Rowling OBLITERATES Scotland's New Hate Crime Law in EPIC Fashion
Amy Curtis
Renowned Climate Scientist Seth MacFarlane Says QUIET Part About Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Out Loud
Sam J.
'Come Again?' Biden Gives Al Roker His Take on the Economy (NOT an April Fool Joke)
Doug P.
BIBLICAL Dragging! Sen. Jeff Merkley's Attempt to Use Easter to Shame Israel Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement