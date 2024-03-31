Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded
'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake
VIDEO: Queer Women's Body Positive Group Faces Challenge to Identity Cult Rules
LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can...
VIDEO: 'At Least PRETEND!' Pro-Palestinian Political Streamer Hasan Accosted by Crazed Fan...
KJP Doubles Down On Biden's Trans Proclamation and All We Can Say is...
'A New EPA Rule': @GOP Puts 'Biden's Latest Scam' Into 'Other Words'
Father Ain't HAVIN' It: Activists Try (Fail) Ruining Easter Services at St. Patrick's...
ER Nurse and Others Fact-NUKE Kamala Harris for Her Grossest Claim About Miscarriage...
Christian Takes Biden APART in Powerful Speech for Placing Trans Day of Visibility...
He Is Risen
Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging
Former Liar in Chief Obama Still Singing The Same Tired Song (Watch)
Michael Rapaport Calls Out Feminists Over Their Silence on Israeli Female Hostages

Biden Tries Covering His Arse With Pathetic Easter Greeting for Christians, Makes Things WAAAAY Worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:10 PM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

As Twitchy readers know, Biden is the suckiest president who ever sucked. Just when you think you may have found a president who sucks more than Biden, NOPE, he goes and does something that makes him the suckiest of them all ...

Advertisement

Biden is consistent that way.

Take for example, how he crapped all over Christians and Easter this year by declaring it a day of visibility for trans people. Because you know, we aren't inundated with that nonsense each and over day of our freakin' lives as it is. 

Welp, it appears Biden's interns figured out he screwed up and decided to put SOMETHING out for the Christians he totally and completely disrespected. Take a look at this:

Awww, they brought up Christ.

How fake Christian of them.

They can pretend he's some devout Catholic all they want but his actions definitely speak louder than words.

You guys already know this didn't go well for President Pudding Pop:

They dissed the majority of Americans to appease a teeny, tiny percentage of mentally ill men who want to pretend they're women. Way to go, Joe.

Recommended

'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Hey, we see what he did there.

Amen.

======================================================================

Related:

LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can for Honoring Trans Over Easter

Father Ain't HAVIN' It: Activists Try (Fail) Ruining Easter Services at St. Patrick's Cathedral (Watch)

ER Nurse and Others Fact-NUKE Kamala Harris for Her Grossest Claim About Miscarriage and Abortion YET

Christian Takes Biden APART in Powerful Speech for Placing Trans Day of Visibility on Easter (Watch)

'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People to be Colorblind

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake
Chad Felix Greene
LUNATIC Left! James Woods Tears 'Hypocrite-Biden' a NEW ONE As Only He Can for Honoring Trans Over Easter
Sam J.
Pro-Israel Rally in London is So Peaceful, Leftists Are Dumbfounded
Gordon K
VIDEO: Queer Women's Body Positive Group Faces Challenge to Identity Cult Rules
Chad Felix Greene
KJP Doubles Down On Biden's Trans Proclamation and All We Can Say is OUCH
RickRobinson
VIDEO: 'At Least PRETEND!' Pro-Palestinian Political Streamer Hasan Accosted by Crazed Fan Over Coke Zero
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Communist Pipe Dreams!' Rep. Jayapal Pushes Medicare for All, Steps on the Rake Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement