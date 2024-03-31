Biden Tries Covering His Arse With Pathetic Easter Greeting for Christians, Makes Things WAAAAY Worse

As Twitchy readers know, Biden is the suckiest president who ever sucked. Just when you think you may have found a president who sucks more than Biden, NOPE, he goes and does something that makes him the suckiest of them all ...

Biden is consistent that way.

Take for example, how he crapped all over Christians and Easter this year by declaring it a day of visibility for trans people. Because you know, we aren't inundated with that nonsense each and over day of our freakin' lives as it is.

Welp, it appears Biden's interns figured out he screwed up and decided to put SOMETHING out for the Christians he totally and completely disrespected. Take a look at this:

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xzgjtcTwQy — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Awww, they brought up Christ.

How fake Christian of them.

They can pretend he's some devout Catholic all they want but his actions definitely speak louder than words.

You guys already know this didn't go well for President Pudding Pop:

Too late! Do you know the percentage of Christian Americans? I’m just here for the upcoming poll ratio. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) March 31, 2024

They dissed the majority of Americans to appease a teeny, tiny percentage of mentally ill men who want to pretend they're women. Way to go, Joe.

We know you didn’t write this. You don’t care about Christians. pic.twitter.com/JmVZaS0mc2 — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) March 31, 2024

You mean transgender day of visibility.



🖕 — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) March 31, 2024

You’re so full of it, Pete. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) March 31, 2024

Hey, we see what he did there.

God will not be mocked. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 31, 2024

Amen.

