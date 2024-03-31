ER Nurse and Others Fact-NUKE Kamala Harris for Her Grossest Claim About Miscarriage and Abortion YET

This woman has no shame.

None, whatsoever.

We know you know that ... heck, anyone who knows how Kamala Harris got her big break in politics knows that, but it's so infuriating to see posts she (or the underpaid, stupid intern posting for her) sends that are so obvious and blatantly false.

She's putting women's lives in danger for this crap talking point but we shouldn't be surprised because all she really cares about is votes and power.

Since Roe was overturned, I have met with women who were refused care during a miscarriage.



One woman was turned away repeatedly in the emergency room because the doctors were afraid they might be thrown in jail for helping her—it was only when she developed sepsis that she… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 28, 2024

The post continues:

One woman was turned away repeatedly in the emergency room because the doctors were afraid they might be thrown in jail for helping her—it was only when she developed sepsis that she received care. Trump is the architect of this health care crisis.

This never happened.

Never. Ever.

And she knows it, which is why she used nameless, faceless women to make her claims.

Luckily, Twitter was having none of it.

100% FALSE.



Every State With an Abortion Ban Allows Treatment for Miscarriage and Ectopic Pregnancies https://t.co/wje7ktVEAF — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 28, 2024

Boom.

You’re claiming the emergency doctors violated EMTALA? Repeatedly? Which hospital? — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) March 29, 2024

The Make-Believe Hospital.

I'm an ER nurse.



No one is ever turned away from an ER, let alone someone who is miss-carrying.



How dare you. — Spaceborne Medic - BSN, RN. (@SpaceborneMedic) March 29, 2024

She's a Democrat.

It's what they do.

If true, it’s alarming that doctors are confused about the difference between a miscarriage and an elective abortion.



Maybe you should find the root causes of that confusion? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 28, 2024

You'd think Democrats are deliberately trying to confuse doctors for political gain.

Hrm.

If a patient arrives at a US hospital in critical condition and it fails to treat them, the hospital will be held responsible for turning away that patient who needed immediate medical attention.

But of course, you wouldn’t know that. pic.twitter.com/OoBN3TeTnf — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 29, 2024

She knows that.

She just hopes the idiots who vote for her don't.

