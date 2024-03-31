Father Ain't HAVIN' It: Activists Try (Fail) Ruining Easter Services at St. Patrick's...
He Is Risen
ER Nurse and Others Fact-NUKE Kamala Harris for Her Grossest Claim About Miscarriage and Abortion YET

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on March 31, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

This woman has no shame. 

None, whatsoever.

We know you know that ... heck, anyone who knows how Kamala Harris got her big break in politics knows that, but it's so infuriating to see posts she (or the underpaid, stupid intern posting for her) sends that are so obvious and blatantly false.

Advertisement

She's putting women's lives in danger for this crap talking point but we shouldn't be surprised because all she really cares about is votes and power.

The post continues:

One woman was turned away repeatedly in the emergency room because the doctors were afraid they might be thrown in jail for helping her—it was only when she developed sepsis that she received care.

Trump is the architect of this health care crisis.

This never happened.

Never. Ever.

And she knows it, which is why she used nameless, faceless women to make her claims.

Luckily, Twitter was having none of it.

Boom.

The Make-Believe Hospital.

She's a Democrat.

It's what they do.

You'd think Democrats are deliberately trying to confuse doctors for political gain.

Hrm.

She knows that.

She just hopes the idiots who vote for her don't.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
