HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)

Ya' love to see it.

You really do.

In a world where we are told we must play pretend and babysit the feelings of men who want to be women (although they will always be men no matter how many surgeries, hormones, or how much make-up they put on their faces), it's nice to see someone refusing to play the game. It's even more fun to see someone so butthurt over the rep that he called it HARASSMENT.

These people.

Watch this:



This afternoon, Republican Rep. Ken DeGraff misgendered Rep. Brianna Titone on the floor of the Colorado House and refused to correct himself when Titone called out the error. This is harassment. pic.twitter.com/nZ4C6rFr4z — Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) March 28, 2024

He seems mad.

No, not the guy whining on Twitter, the guy playing dress-up.

He seems man ... we mean MAD. Mad. (Sometimes when a typo works, you leave it.)

That man who corrected him sure sounded mad. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 29, 2024

Right? He is pissed.

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He spoke truth.



This is good. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) March 29, 2024

We need more of it.

So much more.

MiSgEnDeReD!!!!



Do you realize how fucking stupid you sound, “journalist”? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 29, 2024

Lmaooo he did the meme. pic.twitter.com/uhWUW8Up2Q — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) March 29, 2024

RIGHT?!

