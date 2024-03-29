BS Detected! DNC Desperate to Change the Subject After Yesterday's Optics Disaster for...
MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes

HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on March 29, 2024
Twitchy

Ya' love to see it. 

You really do. 

In a world where we are told we must play pretend and babysit the feelings of men who want to be women (although they will always be men no matter how many surgeries, hormones, or how much make-up they put on their faces), it's nice to see someone refusing to play the game. It's even more fun to see someone so butthurt over the rep that he called it HARASSMENT.

These people.

Watch this:

He seems mad.

No, not the guy whining on Twitter, the guy playing dress-up.

He seems man ... we mean MAD. Mad. (Sometimes when a typo works, you leave it.)

Right? He is pissed.

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We need more of it.

So much more.

RIGHT?! 

