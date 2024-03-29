Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz Lefties Are Freaking TF OUT

Yesterday, as Biden partied with Obama, Clinton, and Lizzo (don't make that face, we didn't plan the party), Trump attended the wake of New York Officer Jonathan Diller who was shot on duty.

From the BBC:

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake of a New York City police officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday. Officer Jonathan Diller died after the occupant of an illegally parked car opened fire on him. "We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order," Mr Trump said outside the Long Island funeral home, after meeting the Diller family.

And where was Biden while this was taking place? Oh you know, he was hanging out with Obama, Bill Clinton, Lizzo, and other famous elitists who don't have to worry about putting groceries on their tables or gas in their tanks. Or about their family members getting shot by thugs in New York City.

Today, President Biden, and former Presidents Obama and Clinton appeared together on the @SmartLess podcast with co-hosts Jason Bateman, @SeanHayes, and @arnettwill pic.twitter.com/OikDSShGjz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 28, 2024

Hanging out with the little people. Totally.

Oh, and then he went to a $25 million dollar campaign fundraiser.

This is what Joe Biden did today rather than honor Officer Diller at his wake. Before he headed to his $25m campaign fundraiser. You know, Biden the caring, “well-meaning” nice guy. Unlike the evil Trump who spent the day … at the officer’s wake, meeting with his widow &… https://t.co/mAiTVpiT6m — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 29, 2024

Priorities.

Americans are not Biden's or the Democrat's priority - power, money, and having fun with famous people, that's their priority.

As you can imagine, this not a great look for Biden:

You tweeted this as Trump is attending a slain NYPD officer’s funeral and you are partying with Lizzo.



There’s a difference indeed. https://t.co/9e1V8ssZVH — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) March 28, 2024

So OF COURSE the Left is melting down trying anything and EVERYTHING to somehow make Trump the bad guy here.

Today Trump is attending the wake of a fallen NYPD officer.



Below is a photo of Officer Brian Sicknick who died after MAGA attacked Capitol Hill.



Trump did not attend this officer's wake. pic.twitter.com/eRIwEs4pMv — The Regal 👑Beagle (@the_rbeagle) March 28, 2024

Except, you know, Sicknick died of natural causes that had nothing to do with J6.

You can tell this looks bad for Biden because they are really freaking out:

Did Trump go to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's funeral? How about Ashli Babbitt's? He was still President then.

Yeah, so tell me this isn't a photo-op. Tell me he won't fundraise for this.

He's a huge disgrace! https://t.co/qLX4ZFZ2Xc — CHEERS! 🍻 🥂💙 (@brandy_kody) March 28, 2024

Funny trump didn’t show up at the 10 dead Capitol police officer’s wake ! pic.twitter.com/2mvLkMh0IP — Jay☮️ (@jaystormy99) March 29, 2024

Conservatives are celebrating Donald Trump for attending the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller



Funny how they don’t mention that



After Trump incited the insurrection on January 6th



He was sued by the family of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick pic.twitter.com/48dS9GZcyX — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) March 28, 2024

Noticing a theme yet?

Deflect deflect deflect.

Oh, and lie their arses off.

“Did Trump” care his attempt to remain in the

White House …despite -losing the election.. resulted in the ☠️death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick ?



“HELL NO” pic.twitter.com/CZ2ML6Odni — 1 & only👉SilverAdie Art 🌈 Parody—other 1 is fake (@SilverAdie) March 29, 2024

Ironically they have no idea they're only making Biden look worse.

Womp womp.

