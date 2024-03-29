Most Grass-F**king-Roots Fundraiser! Iowahawk DRAGS Biden for His Millionaire Fundraiser a...
Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE...
OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class...
MLK Jr. Spirit Award Winner Wishes Utter Death and Worse to Those Who...
MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes
White House: Senate Republicans Are Relentlessly Smearing Biden's Judicial Nominee
Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn
Here Are More Harrowing Details About Nex Benedict
Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team
Fascism Alert: Washington State to Offer Cash Reward for Reporting 'Hate Speech' and...
BREAKING: Democratic Mega Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced for Crypto Crimes
Jewish Democrats Endorse Challengers to Squad Members
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls...
Politicizing the Baltimore Bridge Tragedy and Attacking Conservative Media is a New Low...

Biden PARTYING With Lizzo While Trump Attended Cop's Wake MUST Look Bad 'Cuz Lefties Are Freaking TF OUT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on March 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, as Biden partied with Obama, Clinton, and Lizzo (don't make that face, we didn't plan the party), Trump attended the wake of New York Officer Jonathan Diller who was shot on duty.

Advertisement

From the BBC:

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake of a New York City police officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday.

Officer Jonathan Diller died after the occupant of an illegally parked car opened fire on him. 

"We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order," Mr Trump said outside the Long Island funeral home, after meeting the Diller family.

And where was Biden while this was taking place? Oh you know, he was hanging out with Obama, Bill Clinton, Lizzo, and other famous elitists who don't have to worry about putting groceries on their tables or gas in their tanks. Or about their family members getting shot by thugs in New York City.

Hanging out with the little people. Totally.

Oh, and then he went to a $25 million dollar campaign fundraiser.

Recommended

Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE Rake
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Priorities.

Americans are not Biden's or the Democrat's priority - power, money, and having fun with famous people, that's their priority.

As you can imagine, this not a great look for Biden:

So OF COURSE the Left is melting down trying anything and EVERYTHING to somehow make Trump the bad guy here.

Except, you know, Sicknick died of natural causes that had nothing to do with J6.

You can tell this looks bad for Biden because they are really freaking out:

Advertisement

Noticing a theme yet?

Deflect deflect deflect.

Oh, and lie their arses off.

Ironically they have no idea they're only making Biden look worse.

Womp womp.

======================================================================

Related:

NYC Councilwoman Who Smeared Daniel Penny SHAMES Men for Not Calling Out Violence Against Women and OOF

WI Dem State Senator and Well-Known Shoplifter Claims Nobody 'Deserves' to Be a Billionaire and HOO BOY

Advertisement

And YOU'RE Paying! Thread Shows FREEBIES Biden Is Giving Illegals and It's SO Much Worse Than you thought

HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out

She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN LEFTIES OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE Rake
Grateful Calvin
OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class White Divorcee
Grateful Calvin
Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn
Gordon K
MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes
Brett T.
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb'
Amy Curtis
Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE Rake Grateful Calvin
Advertisement