WI Dem State Senator and Well-Known Shoplifter Claims Nobody 'Deserves' to Be a Billionaire and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on March 28, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Deep thoughts, from a Democrat once busted for shoplifting. When a reader sent this post to us and told us Larson had been caught shoplifting we thought for sure it had to be a joke ... but it's not. Oh, and where there's smoke, there's usually fire.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (over 14 years ago proving once again the Internet is forever):

He (Larson) shoplifted back in 2000, when he was 19 ... he made a deal with the judge to take a course in exchange for dropping the ticket.

“Everybody makes dumb mistakes,” Larson told the Journal Sentinel as a candidate in 2008. “It happened so long ago.”

True enough. The dumb mistake later in 2008, of a different sort, wasn’t that long ago. Details here, but Larson formed a political action committee, the Quality of Life Alliance, to raise money to promote the idea of raising sales taxes rather than, say, the county economizing on labor costs. The committee raised about $11,000 -- and forgot to tell state authorities about it.

Can’t do that. As the Journal Sentinel reported at the time:

“The group filed none of the required disclosure reports on sources of donations until January, despite several contacts by the county Election Commission and the district attorney's office.

“Larson said his failure to file the reports was an oversight.

“ ‘Any time I started working on it, something else would come up and I got distracted,’ Larson said. He acknowledged receiving warning letters from the Election Commission, but said it didn't seem ‘dire’ until he got a prosecutor's warning letter last fall.”

Huh.

Well, this same Democrat thinks nobody 'deserves' to be a billionaire. Awww, yes, Marxism at it's worst.

Silly Communists.

Former shoplifter pushing for Communism. Somehow, that reads.

Big time.

Oof.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: BILLIONAIRE MARXISM WISCONSIN

