WI Dem State Senator and Well-Known Shoplifter Claims Nobody 'Deserves' to Be a Billionaire and HOO BOY

Deep thoughts, from a Democrat once busted for shoplifting. When a reader sent this post to us and told us Larson had been caught shoplifting we thought for sure it had to be a joke ... but it's not. Oh, and where there's smoke, there's usually fire.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (over 14 years ago proving once again the Internet is forever):

He (Larson) shoplifted back in 2000, when he was 19 ... he made a deal with the judge to take a course in exchange for dropping the ticket. “Everybody makes dumb mistakes,” Larson told the Journal Sentinel as a candidate in 2008. “It happened so long ago.” True enough. The dumb mistake later in 2008, of a different sort, wasn’t that long ago. Details here, but Larson formed a political action committee, the Quality of Life Alliance, to raise money to promote the idea of raising sales taxes rather than, say, the county economizing on labor costs. The committee raised about $11,000 -- and forgot to tell state authorities about it. Can’t do that. As the Journal Sentinel reported at the time: “The group filed none of the required disclosure reports on sources of donations until January, despite several contacts by the county Election Commission and the district attorney's office. “Larson said his failure to file the reports was an oversight. “ ‘Any time I started working on it, something else would come up and I got distracted,’ Larson said. He acknowledged receiving warning letters from the Election Commission, but said it didn't seem ‘dire’ until he got a prosecutor's warning letter last fall.”

Huh.

Well, this same Democrat thinks nobody 'deserves' to be a billionaire. Awww, yes, Marxism at it's worst.

Nobody deserves to go hungry.

Nobody deserves to be a billionaire.



Every billionaire owes their prosperity to the hard work and sacrifices of others.



“Tax the rich” isn’t a slogan, it’s a moral obligation - the only sane response to the obscene hoarding of wealth by the few. — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) March 27, 2024

Silly Communists.

Communism has failed every time it has been tried. Yet here you are Comrade. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) March 27, 2024

We are not a communist country. You are welcome to leave. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) March 27, 2024

If you work hard you deserve to be a billionaire, taking that away from people will stop the motivation. Capitalism works. Socialism equals poverty. — William_ShitCo (@R_Tard_Capital) March 27, 2024

Former shoplifter pushing for Communism. Somehow, that reads.

You already tax the rich. Now what? 🤔 — Wendy 🇺🇸 (@wendyscott73) March 27, 2024

Big time.

Nobody deserves the embarrassment of having a shoplifter as their state senator. — Jim (@thejimmyk) March 27, 2024

Oof.

