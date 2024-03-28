Karine Jean-Pierre Did NOT Want the Press Recording Obama's Media Pep Rally Aboard...
How Do States Further Residents’ 2A Rights Once Constitutional Carry Is Passed?
Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meet...
Time Again to Play 'NBC News Story or Biden White House Press Release?'
Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing...
She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and...
By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Is Straight-FIRE Going OFF on Biden and Dems...
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up...
'It's Really That Bad'! Desperate Biden Campaign Calls in Reinforcements
Here's What Michigan's 'Newcomer Rental Subsidy' Program Entails (How Many Will Whitmer Ta...
Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Out to Save You Heap Big Wampum -- Fight Shrinkflation
Ilhan Omar's Victory Lap Over Earmarks for Squad Members' Districts Goes Over Like...
BLM Continues to Try to Destroy Free Speech Rights of Kyle Rittenhouse --...
Architect of 'Equity-Based Algebra' Accused of Fraud

HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on March 28, 2024

Twitchy reported earlier that The View's Sunny Hostin got her backside handed to her when she tried to steamroll guest Coleman Hughes. As he made a fool of her repeatedly, the look on her face was simply a *chef's kiss*.

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly had to run a little salt in that wound ... and that makes this even more delicious.

The post continues ...

Second, it is an absolute joy to watch him calmly & expertly demolish Sunny Hostin’s fact-free assertions:

It is wonderful watching her get worked. Unfortunately, we all know she won't learn a damn thing from it. She's probably already convinced herself he was just being racist or sexist or something and none of that was her doing or fault. Her ego likely won't allow her any sort of mea culpa.

So let the dragging continue!

That could actually be the name of one of the Democrat's Bills.

Recommended

WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy
Advertisement

It was glorious. Spectacular. Both 'tastes great' AND 'less filling'.

Just like women, the Left sees any person of color voting the other way as a traitor. 

They cannot accept that they don't own this demographic. 

Anymore.

And that only makes Sunny look worse.

Huzzah.

======================================================================

Related:

Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meeting (Watch)

She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)

By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Goes Straight-FIRE Calling Biden and Dems Out on THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)

We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: MEGYN KELLY SUNNY HOSTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy
Take the L! Jon Stewart's Attempt at Damage Control After Being Caught Doing What Trump Did Is HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Karine Jean-Pierre Did NOT Want the Press Recording Obama's Media Pep Rally Aboard AF1
Doug P.
She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)
Sam J.
By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Is Straight-FIRE Going OFF on Biden and Dems for THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)
Sam J.
Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meeting (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face Coucy
Advertisement