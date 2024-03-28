HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out

Twitchy reported earlier that The View's Sunny Hostin got her backside handed to her when she tried to steamroll guest Coleman Hughes. As he made a fool of her repeatedly, the look on her face was simply a *chef's kiss*.

Advertisement

Megyn Kelly had to run a little salt in that wound ... and that makes this even more delicious.

Here is the full interview of @coldxman on The View. First, it is wonderful to see Coleman getting before so many different audiences w/his measured, well-researched, superior arguments. Second, it is an absolute joy to watch him calmly & expertly demolish Sunny Hostin’s… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 28, 2024

The post continues ...

Second, it is an absolute joy to watch him calmly & expertly demolish Sunny Hostin’s fact-free assertions:

It is wonderful watching her get worked. Unfortunately, we all know she won't learn a damn thing from it. She's probably already convinced herself he was just being racist or sexist or something and none of that was her doing or fault. Her ego likely won't allow her any sort of mea culpa.

So let the dragging continue!

Democrat policies could be summarized as “Please punch me in the face.” — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 28, 2024

That could actually be the name of one of the Democrat's Bills.

I loved when she throws out an MLK quote claiming his daughter said her dad said it. And he responds by pointing out exactly where MLK made the quote (in his book) and followed it up with the passage explaining the quote. He outclassed everyone on that panel — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 28, 2024

It was glorious. Spectacular. Both 'tastes great' AND 'less filling'.

He was well composed and very professional. Kudos to him and because of this interview I ordered his book! — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) March 28, 2024

Just like women, the Left sees any person of color voting the other way as a traitor.

They cannot accept that they don't own this demographic.

Anymore.

Just watched…masterclass. Cool, calm and collected indeed 😎 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) March 28, 2024

And that only makes Sunny look worse.

Huzzah.

======================================================================

Related:

Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meeting (Watch)

She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)

By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Goes Straight-FIRE Calling Biden and Dems Out on THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)

We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.