Architect of 'Equity-Based Algebra' Accused of Fraud

Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meeting (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on March 28, 2024
AngieArtist

Nothing wins people over to your side like being disgusting, repugnant, a-holes showing up and protesting at a meeting to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day and fund educational programs for it.

Then again, it IS Berkeley we're talking about here.

Watch:

It's gotten to a point with our 'friends' on the Left that they aren't even trying to hide how antisemitic and bigoted they are. We've known this about them for years (decades), but at least before now, they tried to pretend we were just conspiracy theorists.

Since October 7 they've done away with the pretense and are showing their true colors ... which are not great.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them AND hold them accountable for it.

Horde is definitely the correct word for these zombies.

Yup.

This is who they are ... and have always been.

