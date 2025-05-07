Campus Protesters Chant ‘God Is Trans’ to Welcome Riley Gaines

Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Twitchy

As we reported on Tuesday, the University of Washington in Seattle is under siege by Antifa, who are occupying buildings and setting fires until the school completely divests from Israel. One shameful video from the scene showed a group of black-clad Antifa goons pushing back the Seattle police with their homemade shields.

We're not sure what's going on at the University of Washington. We assume these protesters, chanting "God is trans" and holding "God is a dyke" signs, have decided to use the opportunity to run wild themselves and protest an appearance by Riley Gaines. We especially like the little bespectacled and masked dork holding his "Gender-Affirming Care Saves Lives" cardboard sign backward. He could just as easily hide his face with the sign facing the right way. Or maybe he was trying to protect fat Darth Vader from being identified.

We have it on good authority that God created man and woman and left it at that.

The Post Millennial reports:

On Tuesday, Antifa militants and transgender activists mobilized to disrupt a Turning Point USA event featuring women's rights activists Riley Gaines and Olivia Krolczyk at the University of Washington in Seattle. Antifa, clad in black bloc attire, violently targeted elderly disabled attendees, members of the press, and TPUSA volunteers. This included following people to their vehicles, chasing them down, and throwing bags of dog feces at individuals attending the event. No arrests were made.

Black bloc Antifa militants, concealing their identities behind facial coverings, acted as security for the group of protesters made up primarily of trans rights activists, who allege Gaines and her supporters are "transphobic" for seeking to safeguard women's sports. Demonstrators held up pro-trans signs and flags across the street from the venue, shouting phrases intended to spark a reaction such as "God is trans."

Olivia Krolczyk … that explains the "Olivia J**ks Off to Jesus" sign.

That get-up cracks this editor up. That person had to put effort into coordinating that uniform that literally conceals more than a burka.

Absolutely. Look at what they did to the campus.

We're not sure if Antifa is also rioting and starting fires over deportations yet at the University of Washington, but Seattle seems to be the place to be if you're a violent progressive loser.

Oh, hang on, an update:

Shocking.

***

