Campus Protesters Chant ‘God Is Trans’ to Welcome Riley Gaines

As we reported on Tuesday, the University of Washington in Seattle is under siege by Antifa, who are occupying buildings and setting fires until the school completely divests from Israel. One shameful video from the scene showed a group of black-clad Antifa goons pushing back the Seattle police with their homemade shields.

Advertisement

Antifa causes over $1 million in damage to University of Washington during Gaza protest | The Post Millennial | https://t.co/74th9mTGfo https://t.co/pnzhicYIsN — PiperNadorff (@PiperNadorff) May 7, 2025

We're not sure what's going on at the University of Washington. We assume these protesters, chanting "God is trans" and holding "God is a dyke" signs, have decided to use the opportunity to run wild themselves and protest an appearance by Riley Gaines. We especially like the little bespectacled and masked dork holding his "Gender-Affirming Care Saves Lives" cardboard sign backward. He could just as easily hide his face with the sign facing the right way. Or maybe he was trying to protect fat Darth Vader from being identified.

Trantifa agitators target elderly, throw feces, harass attendees in protest of Riley Gaines, TPUSA event at University of Washington | The Post Millennial | https://t.co/74th9mTGfo https://t.co/tWDF747Dqs — PiperNadorff (@PiperNadorff) May 7, 2025

Now: Antifa and transgender activists have mobilized to protest a TPUSA event featuring women’s rights activist @Riley_Gaines_.



Antifa clad in black bloc are attempting to block my coverage. The group is chanting, “God is trans.” pic.twitter.com/H82O80MSFv — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 7, 2025

We have it on good authority that God created man and woman and left it at that.

The Post Millennial reports:

On Tuesday, Antifa militants and transgender activists mobilized to disrupt a Turning Point USA event featuring women's rights activists Riley Gaines and Olivia Krolczyk at the University of Washington in Seattle. Antifa, clad in black bloc attire, violently targeted elderly disabled attendees, members of the press, and TPUSA volunteers. This included following people to their vehicles, chasing them down, and throwing bags of dog feces at individuals attending the event. No arrests were made. … Black bloc Antifa militants, concealing their identities behind facial coverings, acted as security for the group of protesters made up primarily of trans rights activists, who allege Gaines and her supporters are "transphobic" for seeking to safeguard women's sports. Demonstrators held up pro-trans signs and flags across the street from the venue, shouting phrases intended to spark a reaction such as "God is trans."

Olivia Krolczyk … that explains the "Olivia J**ks Off to Jesus" sign.

This is their religion. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2025

Where are the police? — Hope d'Amore (@10ATexan) May 7, 2025

We need to start using water cannons like other countries do. — JP (@JP41776) May 7, 2025

I think we’ve found the Zodiac Killer pic.twitter.com/drYZCtnY66 — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) May 7, 2025

That get-up cracks this editor up. That person had to put effort into coordinating that uniform that literally conceals more than a burka.

Transtifa — TrOLLinGLiBs (@sparkyman78610) May 7, 2025

They all look so tough and scary without their new Barista uniforms on. — Duke (@raoul_duke20766) May 7, 2025

Antifa needs to be officially declared a t*rrorist organization. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2025

Absolutely. Look at what they did to the campus.

Thugs and cowards. — Cormac (@cormacuacuinn) May 7, 2025

Antifa is a club for the mentally ill. — Tim Blem (@Guitar_444) May 7, 2025

Cosplaying nerds with too much time on their hands and zero actual accomplishments get to feel like they are doing “something”.



It’s so idiotic. — Rob Volatile 🇺🇸 🦅 🎸 (@RobVolatile) May 7, 2025

We're not sure if Antifa is also rioting and starting fires over deportations yet at the University of Washington, but Seattle seems to be the place to be if you're a violent progressive loser.

Oh, hang on, an update:

BREAKING: Sam Sueoka, a King County Public Defender, was reportedly one of the individuals arrested during the violent Antifa protests at the University of Washington. pic.twitter.com/4D99eRtdkD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2025

Advertisement

Shocking.

***