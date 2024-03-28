She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)

Fani Willis is big mad at Jim Jordan. Seems one of the most corrupt, vile, sneaky, dishonest DAs in the country doesn't like it when she's held accountable.

Ya' love to see it.

Advertisement

Heh.

Fani Willis sends Jim Jordan defiant letter https://t.co/jbjI9voJwC pic.twitter.com/XJNNKFMTYH — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 27, 2024

From Newsweek (and Fani's 'defiant' letter):

"I am in receipt of your letter dated March 14, 2024. I categorically reject the assertion that this office is deficient in responding to the Committee's subpoena dated February 2, 2024," the letter, obtained by Cohen said. "As you note in your letter, we have already provided you with substantial information about our programs that are funded via federal grants. Further, as I expressed to you in my letter dated February 23, 2024, this office is in the process of producing relevant documents to you on a rolling basis and is undertaking a good-faith approach to provide you with responsive information about our federal grant funding," the letter added.

She's just so awful, you guys. This would only be funnier if she said, 'HOW DARE YOU,' or insisted that Jordan show her grace because she's a black woman. Yes, she's done that before, we're not even making it up.

Crazy, we know.

I'm sure Jordan is quaking in his Vans. 👟👟 — Kevin Mann (@kevmanniam) March 27, 2024

How hard do you guys think Jordan laughed when he got her letter?

In her response to @Jim_Jordan #FaniWillis “rejects the assertion that [she] is deficient” in responding to his subpoena pic.twitter.com/S6JRPoRp6m — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 28, 2024

Except, you know, she is.

Also, #FaniWillis says that Jordans’s investigation is the one that is “politically motivated” pic.twitter.com/BRI4PNyWjG — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 28, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Awww, the irony.

======================================================================

Related:

By DESIGN: Sen. John Kennedy Goes Straight-FIRE Calling Biden and Dems Out on THEIR Border Crisis (Watch)

We're Your Huckleberry: Ted Lieu Finds Out the Hard Way It's DUMB to Boast About Punching Conservatives

We Got NOTHIN': Crazies Tie Francis Scott Key Bridge to Nancy Pelosi's Birthday and to Trump... Of Course

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)

Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.