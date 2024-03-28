Horde of Anti-Israel Mouth-Breathing Douchenozzels Disrupts Holocaust Remembrance Day Meet...
She SO MAD! LOL! Jim Jordan Dares to Hold Fani Wilis ACCOUNTABLE and She Just Can't DEEEAL (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on March 28, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Fani Willis is big mad at Jim Jordan. Seems one of the most corrupt, vile, sneaky, dishonest DAs in the country doesn't like it when she's held accountable.

Ya' love to see it.

Heh.

From Newsweek (and Fani's 'defiant' letter):

"I am in receipt of your letter dated March 14, 2024. I categorically reject the assertion that this office is deficient in responding to the Committee's subpoena dated February 2, 2024," the letter, obtained by Cohen said.

"As you note in your letter, we have already provided you with substantial information about our programs that are funded via federal grants. Further, as I expressed to you in my letter dated February 23, 2024, this office is in the process of producing relevant documents to you on a rolling basis and is undertaking a good-faith approach to provide you with responsive information about our federal grant funding," the letter added.

She's just so awful, you guys. This would only be funnier if she said, 'HOW DARE YOU,' or insisted that Jordan show her grace because she's a black woman. Yes, she's done that before, we're not even making it up.

Crazy, we know.

How hard do you guys think Jordan laughed when he got her letter?

Except, you know, she is.

